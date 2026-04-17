Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 17 - April 19, 2026

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Garden of the Gods Earth Day Celebration to a Switchbacks game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Garden of the Gods Earth Day Celebration

The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the community to a free event in recognition of Earth Day! The 29th annual Earth Day celebration is happening at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Events are focused on environmental stewardship and community engagement. More information here.

Switchbacks FC vs Monterey Bay FC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are back home this weekend! The Switchbacks take on Monterey Bay FC Saturday at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. and gates open at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $17. More information here. Can't make it to the game? For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

75th Season at the Mesa Drive-In

For 75 seasons, the Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo has been a summertime tradition. The 75th season starts Friday at 7:50 p.m. On screen one is "Project Hail Mary" followed by "Faces of Death." On screen two is "Super Mario Galaxy" and "Reminders of Him." Tickets start at $13. More information here.

Theatre Across Borders

Based in the Pikes Peak Region, Theatre Across Borders has been putting together productions for children and families for several years. Their current production is an interactive play on the adventures of Winnie the Pooh. The play is being held at the Fountain Creek Nature Center on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Tickets for the event are $10, and ages two and under are free. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the play below:

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Vendors scramble to move out of Colorado Springs' Painted Tree Dozens of local business owners are clearing out their booths at Painted Tree, with many unsure if they will be paid for their April sales before the location shuts down permanently. Vendors scramble to move out of Colorado Springs' Painted Tree

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