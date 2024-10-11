Ballots for next month's general election will be mailed to voters Friday

COLORADO — Ballots for next month's general election will start going out to voters in Colorado Friday. You should see that ballot in your mailbox sometime next week.
The ballot includes the general election matchup between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump, as well as statewide ballot initiatives and local races.
To view the ballot in your county, visit the links below:
Baca County
Bent County
Cheyenne County
Crowley County
Custer County
El Paso County
Fremont County
Huerfano County
Kiowa County
Las Animas County
Lincoln County
Otero County
Prowers County
Pueblo County
Teller County
Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado
In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty.
