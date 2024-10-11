Ballots for next month's general election will be mailed to voters Friday

COLORADO — Ballots for next month's general election will start going out to voters in Colorado Friday. You should see that ballot in your mailbox sometime next week.

The ballot includes the general election matchup between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump, as well as statewide ballot initiatives and local races.

To view the ballot in your county, visit the links below:

Baca County

Bent County

Cheyenne County

Crowley County

Custer County

El Paso County

Fremont County

Huerfano County

Kiowa County

Las Animas County

Lincoln County

Otero County

Prowers County

Pueblo County

Teller County

Editor's note: News5 is working on web stories for Fremont and Las Animas Counties. We will link to them once they are completed.

___





Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.