2024 Primary Election: What's on the ballot in El Paso County

Paul Sexton
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 03, 2024

EL PASO COUNTY — You may be thinking—didn't we just have a primary? That was the presidential primary in March.

This June primary election includes all other offices depending on where you live, including a county commissioner seat and a state senate seat.

All of us will have a US representative race to decide, a CU Regent, a State House Rep, and a District Attorney.

The congressional seats in southern Colorado are expected to get much attention this election.

Most of El Paso County is in Congressional District 5 —which is open for the first time in nearly 20 years after Congressman Doug Lamborn announced his retirement.

Two Democrats and two Republicans are hoping to replace him.

2024 Primary Election Calendar:

  • Monday, June 3 - First-day ballots can be mailed out
  • Monday, June 17 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot in the mail for the June 25th Primary Election
  • Tuesday, June 18 - The first day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open.
  • Tuesday, June 25 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 3 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks.
  • Friday, July 5 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all the ballots

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here to see the El Paso County Sample Ballot.

You can find an up-to-date list of locations for ballot drop-offs and Voter Polling and Service Locations from the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder's site. Days and times of operation vary by location.

___

Information from the El Paso County Official Sample Ballot for the 2024 Primary Election

DEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOT

Federal Offices

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 4

  • Trisha Calvarese
  • John Padora Jr.
  • Ike McCorkle

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 5

  • River Gassen
  • Joe Reagan

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 7

  • Brittany Pettersen

State Offices
State Board of Education Member - Congressional District

  • Krista Holtzmann

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large

  • Elliott Hood
  • Charles "CJ" Johnson

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional

  • Axel Brown

State Senator - District 10

  • There are no candidates for this office.

State Senator - District 12

  • Marc Snyder

State Representative - District 14

  • Katherine "Kat" Gayle

State Representative - District 15

  • Jeff K. Livingston

State Representative - District 16

  • Steph Vigil

State Representative - District 17

  • Regina English

State Representative - District 18

  • Amy T. Paschal

State Representative - District 20

  • Arik Dougherty

State Representative - District 21

  • Liz Rosenbaum

State Representative - District 22

  • Michael M. Pierson

State Representative - District 56

  • Alessandra A. Navetta

District Attorney - 4th Judicial District

  • Jeremy Dowell

County Offices
El Paso County Commissioner - District 2

  • Bernard "BJ" Byers

El Paso County Commissioner - District 3

  • Naomi López

El Paso County Commissioner - District 4

  • Detra Duncan

REPUBLICAN PARTY BALLOT

Federal Offices

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 4

  • Lauren Boebert
  • Richard Holtorf
  • Mike Lynch
  • Deborah Flora
  • Jerry Sonnenberg
  • Peter Yu

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 5

  • Dave Williams
  • Jeff Crank

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 7

  • Sergei Matveyuk

State Offices
State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 4

  • Kristi "KBB" Burton Brown
  • Saundra Larsen

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large

  • Eric Rinard

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 5

  • Ken Montera

State Senator - District 12

  • Adriana Cuva
  • Stan VanderWerf

State Representative - District 14

  • Rose Pugliese

State Representative - District 15

  • Scott Bottoms

State Representative - District 16

  • Rebecca Keltie

State Representative - District 17

  • Elizabeth Riggs

State Representative - District 18

  • James R. Boelens Jr.

State Representative - District 20

  • Jason Lupo
  • Jarvis Caldwell

State Representative - District 21

  • Jan Koester
  • Bill Garlington
  • Mary Bradfield

State Representative - District 22

  • Ken deGraaf

State Representative - District 56

  • Chris Richardson

District Attorney - 4th Judicial District

  • David Willson
  • Michael J. Allen

County Offices
El Paso County Commissioner - District 2

  • Kristopher Guido
  • Carrie Geitner

El Paso County Commissioner - District 3

  • Bill Wysong
  • Brandy Williams
  • David L Leinweber

El Paso County Commissioner - District 4

  • Cory Applegate
  • Raymond Garcia
  • Brenda Delgado Miller

SPECIAL CONGRESSIONAL VACANCY BALLOT

Federal Offices

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 4 (Patrial Term Ending in 2025)

  • Frank Atwood - Approval Voting
  • Hannah Goodman - Libertarian
  • Greg Lopez - Republican
  • Trisha Eloise Calvarese - Democratic

___



