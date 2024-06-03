2024 Primary Election: What's on the ballot in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — You may be thinking—didn't we just have a primary? That was the presidential primary in March.

This June primary election includes all other offices depending on where you live, including a county commissioner seat and a state senate seat.

All of us will have a US representative race to decide, a CU Regent, a State House Rep, and a District Attorney.

The congressional seats in southern Colorado are expected to get much attention this election.

Most of El Paso County is in Congressional District 5 —which is open for the first time in nearly 20 years after Congressman Doug Lamborn announced his retirement.

Two Democrats and two Republicans are hoping to replace him.

2024 Primary Election Calendar:



Monday, June 3 - First-day ballots can be mailed out

Monday, June 17 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot in the mail for the June 25th Primary Election

Tuesday, June 18 - The first day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open.

Tuesday, June 25 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks.

Friday, July 5 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all the ballots

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here to see the El Paso County Sample Ballot.

You can find an up-to-date list of locations for ballot drop-offs and Voter Polling and Service Locations from the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder's site. Days and times of operation vary by location.

___

Information from the El Paso County Official Sample Ballot for the 2024 Primary Election

DEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOT

Federal Offices

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 4



Trisha Calvarese

John Padora Jr.

Ike McCorkle

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 5



River Gassen

Joe Reagan

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 7



Brittany Pettersen

State Offices

State Board of Education Member - Congressional District



Krista Holtzmann

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large



Elliott Hood

Charles "CJ" Johnson

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional



Axel Brown

State Senator - District 10



There are no candidates for this office.

State Senator - District 12



Marc Snyder

State Representative - District 14



Katherine "Kat" Gayle

State Representative - District 15



Jeff K. Livingston

State Representative - District 16



Steph Vigil

State Representative - District 17



Regina English

State Representative - District 18



Amy T. Paschal

State Representative - District 20



Arik Dougherty

State Representative - District 21



Liz Rosenbaum

State Representative - District 22



Michael M. Pierson

State Representative - District 56



Alessandra A. Navetta

District Attorney - 4th Judicial District



Jeremy Dowell

County Offices

El Paso County Commissioner - District 2



Bernard "BJ" Byers

El Paso County Commissioner - District 3



Naomi López

El Paso County Commissioner - District 4



Detra Duncan

REPUBLICAN PARTY BALLOT

Federal Offices

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 4



Lauren Boebert

Richard Holtorf

Mike Lynch

Deborah Flora

Jerry Sonnenberg

Peter Yu

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 5

Dave Williams

Jeff Crank

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 7



Sergei Matveyuk

State Offices

State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 4



Kristi "KBB" Burton Brown

Saundra Larsen

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large



Eric Rinard

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 5



Ken Montera

State Senator - District 12



Adriana Cuva

Stan VanderWerf

State Representative - District 14



Rose Pugliese

State Representative - District 15



Scott Bottoms

State Representative - District 16



Rebecca Keltie

State Representative - District 17



Elizabeth Riggs

State Representative - District 18



James R. Boelens Jr.

State Representative - District 20



Jason Lupo

Jarvis Caldwell

State Representative - District 21



Jan Koester

Bill Garlington

Mary Bradfield

State Representative - District 22



Ken deGraaf

State Representative - District 56



Chris Richardson

District Attorney - 4th Judicial District



David Willson

Michael J. Allen

County Offices

El Paso County Commissioner - District 2



Kristopher Guido

Carrie Geitner

El Paso County Commissioner - District 3



Bill Wysong

Brandy Williams

David L Leinweber

El Paso County Commissioner - District 4



Cory Applegate

Raymond Garcia

Brenda Delgado Miller

SPECIAL CONGRESSIONAL VACANCY BALLOT

Federal Offices

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 4 (Patrial Term Ending in 2025)



Frank Atwood - Approval Voting

Hannah Goodman - Libertarian

Greg Lopez - Republican

Trisha Eloise Calvarese - Democratic

___





