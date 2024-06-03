2024 Primary Election: What's on the ballot in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — You may be thinking—didn't we just have a primary? That was the presidential primary in March.
This June primary election includes all other offices depending on where you live, including a county commissioner seat and a state senate seat.
All of us will have a US representative race to decide, a CU Regent, a State House Rep, and a District Attorney.
The congressional seats in southern Colorado are expected to get much attention this election.
Most of El Paso County is in Congressional District 5 —which is open for the first time in nearly 20 years after Congressman Doug Lamborn announced his retirement.
Two Democrats and two Republicans are hoping to replace him.
2024 Primary Election Calendar:
- Monday, June 3 - First-day ballots can be mailed out
- Monday, June 17 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot in the mail for the June 25th Primary Election
- Tuesday, June 18 - The first day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open.
- Tuesday, June 25 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 3 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks.
- Friday, July 5 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all the ballots
Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.
Click here to see the El Paso County Sample Ballot.
You can find an up-to-date list of locations for ballot drop-offs and Voter Polling and Service Locations from the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder's site. Days and times of operation vary by location.
Information from the El Paso County Official Sample Ballot for the 2024 Primary Election
DEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOT
Federal Offices
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 4
- Trisha Calvarese
- John Padora Jr.
- Ike McCorkle
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 5
- River Gassen
- Joe Reagan
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 7
- Brittany Pettersen
State Offices
State Board of Education Member - Congressional District
- Krista Holtzmann
Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large
- Elliott Hood
- Charles "CJ" Johnson
Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional
- Axel Brown
State Senator - District 10
- There are no candidates for this office.
State Senator - District 12
- Marc Snyder
State Representative - District 14
- Katherine "Kat" Gayle
State Representative - District 15
- Jeff K. Livingston
State Representative - District 16
- Steph Vigil
State Representative - District 17
- Regina English
State Representative - District 18
- Amy T. Paschal
State Representative - District 20
- Arik Dougherty
State Representative - District 21
- Liz Rosenbaum
State Representative - District 22
- Michael M. Pierson
State Representative - District 56
- Alessandra A. Navetta
District Attorney - 4th Judicial District
- Jeremy Dowell
County Offices
El Paso County Commissioner - District 2
- Bernard "BJ" Byers
El Paso County Commissioner - District 3
- Naomi López
El Paso County Commissioner - District 4
- Detra Duncan
REPUBLICAN PARTY BALLOT
Federal Offices
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 4
- Lauren Boebert
- Richard Holtorf
- Mike Lynch
- Deborah Flora
- Jerry Sonnenberg
- Peter Yu
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 5
- Dave Williams
- Jeff Crank
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 7
- Sergei Matveyuk
State Offices
State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 4
- Kristi "KBB" Burton Brown
- Saundra Larsen
Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large
- Eric Rinard
Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 5
- Ken Montera
State Senator - District 12
- Adriana Cuva
- Stan VanderWerf
State Representative - District 14
- Rose Pugliese
State Representative - District 15
- Scott Bottoms
State Representative - District 16
- Rebecca Keltie
State Representative - District 17
- Elizabeth Riggs
State Representative - District 18
- James R. Boelens Jr.
State Representative - District 20
- Jason Lupo
- Jarvis Caldwell
State Representative - District 21
- Jan Koester
- Bill Garlington
- Mary Bradfield
State Representative - District 22
- Ken deGraaf
State Representative - District 56
- Chris Richardson
District Attorney - 4th Judicial District
- David Willson
- Michael J. Allen
County Offices
El Paso County Commissioner - District 2
- Kristopher Guido
- Carrie Geitner
El Paso County Commissioner - District 3
- Bill Wysong
- Brandy Williams
- David L Leinweber
El Paso County Commissioner - District 4
- Cory Applegate
- Raymond Garcia
- Brenda Delgado Miller
SPECIAL CONGRESSIONAL VACANCY BALLOT
Federal Offices
Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 4 (Patrial Term Ending in 2025)
- Frank Atwood - Approval Voting
- Hannah Goodman - Libertarian
- Greg Lopez - Republican
- Trisha Eloise Calvarese - Democratic
