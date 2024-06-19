Watch Now
2024 Primary Election: What's on the ballot in Las Animas County

Posted at 5:48 PM, Jun 19, 2024

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY — You may be thinking—didn't we just have a primary? That was the presidential primary in March.

This June primary election includes all other offices depending on where you live, including a county commissioner seat and a state senate seat.

All of us will have a US representative race to decide, a CU Regent, a State House Rep, and a District Attorney.

The congressional seats in southern Colorado are expected to get much attention this election.

Las Animas County is in Congressional District 3, which is open after Representative Lauren Boebert announced she will be running in Congressional District 4.

2024 Primary Election Calendar:

  • Monday, June 3 - First-day ballots can be mailed out
  • Monday, June 17 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot in the mail for the June 25th Primary Election
  • Tuesday, June 18 - The first day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open
  • Tuesday, June 25 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 3 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks
  • Friday, July 5 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all the ballots

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

___

Information from the Las Animas County Official Sample Ballot for the 2024 Primary Election

DEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOT

Federal Offices
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 3

  • Adam Frisch

State OfficesState Board of Education Member - Congressional District 3

  • Ellen Angeles

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large

  • Elliott Hood
  • Charles "CJ" Johnson

State Representative - District 47

  • Elizabeth Bulthuis

District Attorney - 3rd Judicial District

  • Nicholas J. Dale

County OfficesLas Animas County Commissioner District 1

There are no candidates for this office.

Las Animas County Commissioner District 2

  • Henry Solano

REPUBLICAN PARTY BALLOT

Federal Offices
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 3

  • Stephen A. Varela
  • Ron Hanks
  • Lew Webb
  • Russ Andrews
  • Curtis M. McCrackin
  • Jeff Hurd

State OfficesState Board of Education Member - Congressional District 3

  • Sherri M. Wright

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large

  • Eric Rinard

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 3

  • Kristine Sposato
  • Ray Scott

State Representative - District 47

  • Ty S. Winter

District Attorney - 3rd Judicial District

There are no candidates for the office.

County Offices
Las Animas County Commissioner District 1

  • Felix M. Lopez

Las Animas County Commissioner District 2

  • Robert Lucero

___



