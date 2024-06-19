2024 Primary Election: What's on the ballot in Las Animas County

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY — You may be thinking—didn't we just have a primary? That was the presidential primary in March.
This June primary election includes all other offices depending on where you live, including a county commissioner seat and a state senate seat.
All of us will have a US representative race to decide, a CU Regent, a State House Rep, and a District Attorney.
The congressional seats in southern Colorado are expected to get much attention this election.
Las Animas County is in Congressional District 3, which is open after Representative Lauren Boebert announced she will be running in Congressional District 4.
2024 Primary Election Calendar:
- Monday, June 3 - First-day ballots can be mailed out
- Monday, June 17 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot in the mail for the June 25th Primary Election
- Tuesday, June 18 - The first day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open
- Tuesday, June 25 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 3 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks
- Friday, July 5 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all the ballots
Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.
___
Information from the Las Animas County Official Sample Ballot for the 2024 Primary Election
DEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOT
Federal Offices
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 3
- Adam Frisch
State OfficesState Board of Education Member - Congressional District 3
- Ellen Angeles
Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large
- Elliott Hood
- Charles "CJ" Johnson
State Representative - District 47
- Elizabeth Bulthuis
District Attorney - 3rd Judicial District
- Nicholas J. Dale
County OfficesLas Animas County Commissioner District 1
There are no candidates for this office.
Las Animas County Commissioner District 2
- Henry Solano
REPUBLICAN PARTY BALLOT
Federal Offices
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 3
- Stephen A. Varela
- Ron Hanks
- Lew Webb
- Russ Andrews
- Curtis M. McCrackin
- Jeff Hurd
State OfficesState Board of Education Member - Congressional District 3
- Sherri M. Wright
Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large
- Eric Rinard
Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 3
- Kristine Sposato
- Ray Scott
State Representative - District 47
- Ty S. Winter
District Attorney - 3rd Judicial District
There are no candidates for the office.
County Offices
Las Animas County Commissioner District 1
- Felix M. Lopez
Las Animas County Commissioner District 2
- Robert Lucero
___
Survivors react to Club Q shooter court sentencing
Resilient and strong, two words one Club Q survivor used to describe Colorado Springs and the LGBTQ+ community.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.