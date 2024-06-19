2024 Primary Election: What's on the ballot in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY — You may be thinking—didn't we just have a primary? That was the presidential primary in March.
This June primary election includes all other offices depending on where you live, including a county commissioner seat and a state senate seat.
All of us will have a US representative race to decide, a CU Regent, a State House Rep, and a District Attorney.
The congressional seats in southern Colorado are expected to get much attention this election.
Colorado's primary election ballots were mailed out on Monday, June 3.
WATCH: Colorado primary election ballots mailed out Monday, June 3
2024 Primary Election Calendar:
- Monday, June 3 - First-day ballots can be mailed out
- Monday, June 17 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot in the mail for the June 25th Primary Election
- Tuesday, June 18 - The first day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open.
- Tuesday, June 25 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 3 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks.
- Friday, July 5 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all the ballots
Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.
Click here to see the Pueblo County Sample Ballots.
You can find an up-to-date list of locations for ballot drop-offs and Voter Polling and Service Locations from the Pueblo County Clerk & Recorder's site. Days and times of operation vary by location.
___
Information from the Pueblo County Official Sample Ballots for the 2024 Primary Election
Note: There are multiple Democrat and Republican sample ballots and each has been combined into one category in this article for spacing purposes.
DEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOTS
Federal Offices
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 3
- Adam Frisch
State Offices
State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 3
- Ellen Angeles
Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large
- Elliott Hood
- Charles "CJ" Johnson
Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 3
- Robert B. Logan
State Representative - District 46
- Tisha Mauro
State Representative - District 47
- Elizabeth Bulthuis
State Representative - District 60
- Kathryn Green
State Representative - District 62
- Matthew Martinez
District Attorney - 10th Judicial District
- Kyle S. Aber
County Offices
Pueblo County Commissioner - District 1
- Miles Lucero
Pueblo County Commissioner - District 2
- Daneya Esgar
REPUBLICAN PARTY BALLOTS
Federal Offices
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 3
- Stephen A. Varela
- Ron Hanks
- Lew Webb
- Russ Andrews
- Curtis M. McCrackin
- Jeff Hurd
State Offices
State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 3
- Sherri M Wright
Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large
- Eric Rinard
Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 3
- Kristine Sposato
- Ray Scott
State Representative - District 60
- Stephanie Luck
State Representative - District 62
- Carol Riggenbach
State Representative - District 47
- Ty S. Winter
State Representative - District 46
- Christina Rae Mascarenas
- Kim Swearingen
District Attorney - 10th Judicial District
- Kala Beauvais
County Offices
Pueblo County Commissioner - District 1
- Steven Rodriguez
Pueblo County Commissioner - District 2
- Paula McPheeters
___
Survivors react to Club Q shooter court sentencing
Resilient and strong, two words one Club Q survivor used to describe Colorado Springs and the LGBTQ+ community.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.