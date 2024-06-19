2024 Primary Election: What's on the ballot in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY — You may be thinking—didn't we just have a primary? That was the presidential primary in March.

This June primary election includes all other offices depending on where you live, including a county commissioner seat and a state senate seat.

All of us will have a US representative race to decide, a CU Regent, a State House Rep, and a District Attorney.

The congressional seats in southern Colorado are expected to get much attention this election.

Colorado's primary election ballots were mailed out on Monday, June 3.

2024 Primary Election Calendar:



Monday, June 3 - First-day ballots can be mailed out

Monday, June 17 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot in the mail for the June 25th Primary Election

Tuesday, June 18 - The first day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open.

Tuesday, June 25 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks.

Friday, July 5 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all the ballots

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here to see the Pueblo County Sample Ballots.

You can find an up-to-date list of locations for ballot drop-offs and Voter Polling and Service Locations from the Pueblo County Clerk & Recorder's site. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Information from the Pueblo County Official Sample Ballots for the 2024 Primary Election

Note: There are multiple Democrat and Republican sample ballots and each has been combined into one category in this article for spacing purposes.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOTS

Federal Offices

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 3



Adam Frisch

State Offices

State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 3



Ellen Angeles

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large



Elliott Hood

Charles "CJ" Johnson

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 3



Robert B. Logan

State Representative - District 46



Tisha Mauro

State Representative - District 47



Elizabeth Bulthuis

State Representative - District 60



Kathryn Green

State Representative - District 62



Matthew Martinez

District Attorney - 10th Judicial District



Kyle S. Aber

County Offices

Pueblo County Commissioner - District 1



Miles Lucero

Pueblo County Commissioner - District 2



Daneya Esgar

REPUBLICAN PARTY BALLOTS

Federal Offices

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 3



Stephen A. Varela

Ron Hanks

Lew Webb

Russ Andrews

Curtis M. McCrackin

Jeff Hurd

State Offices

State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 3



Sherri M Wright

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large



Eric Rinard

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 3



Kristine Sposato

Ray Scott

State Representative - District 60



Stephanie Luck

State Representative - District 62



Carol Riggenbach

State Representative - District 47



Ty S. Winter

State Representative - District 46



Christina Rae Mascarenas

Kim Swearingen

District Attorney - 10th Judicial District



Kala Beauvais

County Offices

Pueblo County Commissioner - District 1



Steven Rodriguez

Pueblo County Commissioner - District 2



Paula McPheeters

