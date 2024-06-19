Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

2024 Primary Election: What's on the ballot in Pueblo County

Web Election - Pueblo County.png
Paul Sexton
Web Election - Pueblo County.png
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 19, 2024

PUEBLO COUNTY — You may be thinking—didn't we just have a primary? That was the presidential primary in March.

This June primary election includes all other offices depending on where you live, including a county commissioner seat and a state senate seat.

All of us will have a US representative race to decide, a CU Regent, a State House Rep, and a District Attorney.

The congressional seats in southern Colorado are expected to get much attention this election.

Colorado's primary election ballots were mailed out on Monday, June 3.

WATCH: Colorado primary election ballots mailed out Monday, June 3

2024 Primary Election Calendar:

  • Monday, June 3 - First-day ballots can be mailed out
  • Monday, June 17 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot in the mail for the June 25th Primary Election
  • Tuesday, June 18 - The first day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open.
  • Tuesday, June 25 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 3 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks.
  • Friday, July 5 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all the ballots

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here to see the Pueblo County Sample Ballots.

You can find an up-to-date list of locations for ballot drop-offs and Voter Polling and Service Locations from the Pueblo County Clerk & Recorder's site. Days and times of operation vary by location.

___

Information from the Pueblo County Official Sample Ballots for the 2024 Primary Election

Note: There are multiple Democrat and Republican sample ballots and each has been combined into one category in this article for spacing purposes.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOTS

Federal Offices

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 3

  • Adam Frisch

State Offices
State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 3

  • Ellen Angeles

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large

  • Elliott Hood
  • Charles "CJ" Johnson

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 3

  • Robert B. Logan

State Representative - District 46

  • Tisha Mauro

State Representative - District 47

  • Elizabeth Bulthuis

State Representative - District 60

  • Kathryn Green

State Representative - District 62

  • Matthew Martinez

District Attorney - 10th Judicial District

  • Kyle S. Aber

County Offices
Pueblo County Commissioner - District 1

  • Miles Lucero

Pueblo County Commissioner - District 2

  • Daneya Esgar

REPUBLICAN PARTY BALLOTS

Federal Offices

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 3

  • Stephen A. Varela
  • Ron Hanks
  • Lew Webb
  • Russ Andrews
  • Curtis M. McCrackin
  • Jeff Hurd

State Offices
State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 3

  • Sherri M Wright

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large

  • Eric Rinard

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 3

  • Kristine Sposato
  • Ray Scott

State Representative - District 60

  • Stephanie Luck

State Representative - District 62

  • Carol Riggenbach

State Representative - District 47

  • Ty S. Winter

State Representative - District 46

  • Christina Rae Mascarenas
  • Kim Swearingen

District Attorney - 10th Judicial District

  • Kala Beauvais

County Offices
Pueblo County Commissioner - District 1

  • Steven Rodriguez

Pueblo County Commissioner - District 2

  • Paula McPheeters

___



Survivors react to Club Q shooter court sentencing

Resilient and strong, two words one Club Q survivor used to describe Colorado Springs and the LGBTQ+ community.

Survivor reacts to Club Q shooter court sentencing

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App