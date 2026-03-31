25 people seek vacant Colorado Springs City Council seat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs City Council is looking over 25 applications for an open spot on the council this week. The district two seat is vacant after Tom Bailey, who had been in office less than a year, resigned as he faced a recall effort.



Watch News5's coverage of Bailey's resignation below:

Council members will be selecting applicants for interviews this week. If an applicant receives three or more votes from council members, they'll receive an invitation for an interview.

Former Council President Randy Helms, who held the seat before Bailey, announced Monday he would be withdrawing his application for the appointment. He told News5 he initially applied to bring stability to the council over the next year.

In a statement, Helms said, "politics and divisiveness have already overtaken the process."News5 received emails from some community members expressing their objection to Helms being appointed to the seat.

Bailey was the sole candidate in 2025, at one point he did face an opponent, Frank Chrisinger, who withdrew from the race early on.

The person appointed to the district two seat will serve until the next city election in 2027.

Typically only at-large city council candidates would be on the ballot, but in this case there will also be a special election for district two, the appointee would be allowed to run for the seat if they choose.

Council will make a decision on April 6, candidates will find out if they receive an interview on April 1.

The candidates who have applied for the seat are listed below:



Jeremy Abbott

Joseph Bate

Horace Brown

Polly Cambron

Cindy Carter

Thomas Carter

Kenneth Casey

Brian Clements

Gregory Dahms

Robert Grimes

Stephen Jackson

William Mierkey

Anita Miller

Richard Miller

Shawn Murray

Deborah Newman

Eric Pershing

Andrew Petersen

Michelle Richart

Jake Savala

Daniel Jay Spohn

John Stagg

Lisa Townsend

Karen Willis

Robert Whited



This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.