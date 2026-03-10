SOURCE: Councilman Tom Bailey to resign instead of facing a recall election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Councilman Tom Bailey will resign from office instead of going through a recall election, a source familiar with the matter tells News5.

Bailey, who was first elected to council in April 2025, was facing a recall effort from a group of neighbors in District 2, whom he represents. District 2 includes the city’s northernmost neighborhoods, including North Gate, Briargate, and Flying Horse.

The recall effort initially fell short of the required signatures to trigger a recall election. Per the city charter, the group was allowed an additional 30 days to collect the required number of signatures for the election.

The city estimated the cost of a recall election would exceed $200,000.

Bailey has scheduled time to speak with reporters on Tuesday afternoon. News5 will update this article as we learn more.

___

____

