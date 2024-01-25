Wintry weather on target to impact Southern Colorado Thursday night & Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Savor today's dry weather because in Southern Colorado, we're expecting to go from mellow to messy over the next 24 hours. Highs this afternoon will be similar to yesterday, topping out in the 30s and 40s in the mountain valleys, with 40s and 50s on the Plains.

Snow will begin to increase this afternoon in the mountains, with an initial wave of moisture expected to reach northern parts of El Paso and Teller counties by 5-8 pm. A rain/snow mix will overspread the region late tonight, with snow levels expected to hover around 5,000 feet. With overnight snow, plan ahead for a slushy and snowy commute Friday morning along the I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 29. Snow should hold until after sunset tonight, with a few snow showers possible this evening, and snow during the overnight hours.

Pueblo forecast: High: 52; Low: 28. Lower 50s and mostly sunny skies during the day will give way to increasing clouds late tonight, with rain and snow showers for the overnight hours.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 32. A dry and mild Thursday will give way to an unsettled period of weather from late this evening into the day on Friday as rain snow moves into our forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 41; Low: 20. Sunshine early on Thursday will give way to snow tonight and Friday in Teller County. A few snow showers will be possible by as early as 5 pm, with the wintry weather expected to become more widespread during the overnight hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A dry and comfortable day on Thursday will give way to snow and wintry changes late this evening into the day on Friday. Snow showers may start to pick up around 5-8 pm, with accumulations likely to hold off until the late night hours.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Dry during the day, with sunshine expected once the fog over the far southeaster Plains burns off. Showers will pick up late this evening, with a mix of rain and snow through the overnight hours. Snow levels will hover

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Dry during the day before snow moves into the southern I-25 corridor late this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect and 11 pm and continue through Friday evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s. An incoming storm will bring heavy snow to the mountains of southeastern Colorado over the next 24 to 36 hours. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 11 pm, and will continue through late Friday night, with as much as 5-10" of snow for some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow levels will hover between 5,000 and 6,000 feet on Friday, with rain possibly mixing with snow during the afternoon hours. The snow and rain will taper off through the afternoon hours as northerly flow starts to dry things out. With the north to south flow, some snow could linger into the evening hours around the Palmer Divide and the mountains. A trace to 3" of snow can be expected across the Colorado Springs metro area, with 2-4" for Monument and Woodland Park.

After highs in the 30s on Friday, we'll see a return to near average highs in the 40s on Saturday and finally 50s by Sunday.

