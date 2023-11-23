Winter Weather Advisories in effect Thanksgiving night for Southern Colorado and the I-25 corridor

Tonight's Forecast:

Lows tonight drop to the 20s-30s after a cold front passes through the area early Thursday morning. Cloud cover increases after midnight as moisture increases with a winter weather maker on the move from the Pacific Northwest.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 44;

Partly cloudy skies and cold, with a cold front passing through early Thursday morning. Lows in the PPR will be near freezing. Highs on Thanksgiving will run 25 degrees cooler than today. Northerly winds at 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 48;

Mainly clear skies early becoming mostly cloudy after midnight with lows below freezing in the Arkansas River Valley. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Thanksgiving will remain cold - courtesy of a cold front blasting through, cold turkey for sure. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 47;

Partly cloudy and cold, with lows slightly above freezing. Northwest winds at 10 mph. Thanksgiving keeps the chill in the air, good sweater weather!

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 37;

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 8:00PM Thursday and lasts through 11AM Saturday. Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows below freezing and windchills in the teens. north winds at 10 mph. Thanksgiving keeps the cold theme going with snow arriving during the late afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 39;

Mainly clear early becoming mainly cloudy overnight. Lows in the 20s, with north winds at 10-15 mph resulting in wind chills in the teens. You'll need the winter coat above your Thanksgiving attire Thursday with highs not touching 40.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: Upper 40s;

Mostly clear early becoming mostly cloudy late. Northwest winds 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30; High: 42/46;

Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s;

It'll be cold down low - it'll be cold up high. With a strong upper level system moving in, and the mountains happening to be at said upper levels, you can expect clouds and cold. However, the mountains in Southern Colorado remain free of snowfall through the day, with snow arriving around sunset - still earlier than in the valley regions but a snow out it is not.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thanksgiving features cloudy but not snowy skies during the daytime, with modest winds - the type that you notice but don't cause major issues. Snow holds off, at least in Southern Colorado until the evening. Temperatures top out in the low 40s, a solid 20-25 degrees colder than today! If you have a late night at a friend or family member's home, you might be commuting in snow - which should stick given below freezing temperatures, but it arrives north to south well after sunset, around 8:30PM Thursday in El Paso county. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect for much of Southern Colorado Thursday at 8:00PM. Upslope flow Friday enhances snowfall rates in Southern Colorado, with highs 45-50 degrees lower than they were on Wednesday! You'll wonder if we changed climates. Widespread come-and-go snow will be with us Friday with multiple pieces of energy traversing the mountains. Snow continues through the start of Saturday - again come and go, hit-or-miss. By late Saturday afternoon, the storm departs, delivering 2-5" of snow in Colorado Springs, and more in the mountains adjacent to I-25, with 4-8" in the southern mountains. This will be some of our first encounters with slick icy roads this season - particularly in the south. Skies begin to clear on Sunday, but temperatures remain frigid; highs in the 30s, lows in the teens. We see a warming trend by the middle of next week, with partly sunny skies and high temperatures trending towards seasonable norms in the upper 40s to low 50s.

____

