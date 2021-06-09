Well above normal temperatures this Wednesday for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

After a super warm Tuesday, temperatures will be slow to cool tonight across Southern Colorado. Most areas will be dry, with the exception of maybe an isolated shower or thunderstorm across the far east Plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 56; High: 89. Don't forget the sunscreen on Wednesday as the forecast is calling for bright skies, and another hot and breezy afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 57; High: 95. Lots of sunshine is expected on Wednesday, with well above average temperatures and middle 90s for daytime highs.

CANON CITY: Low: 60; High: 93. Sunny, warm and breezy on Wednesday, with no sign of rain in the short term for Canon City.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 50; High: 80. A little less windy for Teller County on Wednesday, but just as warm as Tuesday as the current heat wave continues.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Sunny, breezy and very warm on hump day across the Tri-Lakes as highs warm well into the 80s.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Hot and breezy on Wednesday, with the hottest areas warming into the middle 90s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Hot and hazy on Wednesday as the heat isn't going anywhere for at least the next couple of days.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. A little hazy on Wednesday due to wildfires burning in Arizona and New Mexico, but otherwise we're looking at a breezy, mild and pleasant afternoon for the higher elevations.

Extended Outlook:

The hottest day of the year so far is expected on Thursday. Some areas in the Arkansas River Valley could top the century mark, with 90s on tap for the lower elevations in the Pikes Peak Region. A cold front will bring some relief to the heat on Friday as highs cool some heading into the weekend. As for precipitation, our latest forecast is trending much drier over the next seven days.

