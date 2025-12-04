Here's a look at how much snow Colorado got with some areas close to a foot

See all the snow reports in Colorado from December 2-3, 2025 with this interactive map:



This past snowstorm brought a wide range of totals. The highest totals were located towards the mountains and higher elevations, but lower elevations still saw some decent totals.

Pueblo broke their daily record for snowfall on December 3rd with over 7 inches. Colorado Springs had anywhere from 5 to 10 inches across the city.

In terms of precipitation, Colorado Springs and Pueblo broke that record. This is the measurement of actual water that fell from the sky, and not snowfall. Colorado Springs received 0.34" of precipitation while Pueblo had 0.48". This is very much needed after how dry we have been over the past few months.

The National Weather Service has logged over 100 reports across southern Colorado, and are displayed on the map above.



Location: Snowfall: SSE La Veta Pass 12.4" SE Wolf Creek Pass 12.0" S Colorado Springs 10.5" S Divide 10.3" E Monument 9.0" Wetmore 8.2" Air Force Academy 8.3" Pueblo Reservoir 7.3" Security 6.5"

