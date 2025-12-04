Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

Here's a look at how much snow Colorado got with some areas close to a foot

Broadmoor Resort
Dana
Snowfall at the Broadmoor
Broadmoor Resort
Letters to Santa
Pueblo Reservior
Elf on the Shelf in snow
Doggie playing in the snow
Lake Pueblo
Posted
and last updated

See all the snow reports in Colorado from December 2-3, 2025 with this interactive map:

This past snowstorm brought a wide range of totals. The highest totals were located towards the mountains and higher elevations, but lower elevations still saw some decent totals.

Pueblo broke their daily record for snowfall on December 3rd with over 7 inches. Colorado Springs had anywhere from 5 to 10 inches across the city.

In terms of precipitation, Colorado Springs and Pueblo broke that record. This is the measurement of actual water that fell from the sky, and not snowfall. Colorado Springs received 0.34" of precipitation while Pueblo had 0.48". This is very much needed after how dry we have been over the past few months.

The National Weather Service has logged over 100 reports across southern Colorado, and are displayed on the map above.

Location:Snowfall:
SSE La Veta Pass12.4"
SE Wolf Creek Pass12.0"
S Colorado Springs10.5"
S Divide10.3"
E Monument 9.0"
Wetmore8.2"
Air Force Academy8.3"
Pueblo Reservoir7.3"
Security6.5"

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community