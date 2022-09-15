Fall weather forecast in Colorado

The Autumnal Equinox will occur at 7:03 pm MT on September 22, 2022.

Fall is beginning to show its colors, both orange and white, in the Colorado Rockies.

Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area, and many of Colorado's ski areas saw a dusting of snow on Thursday morning.

It's about that time ❄️ We received our first dusting at the top of Excelerator this morning - let the snow dances begin! pic.twitter.com/QIBrBTInaL — Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) September 15, 2022

The leaves near Breckenridge (pictured above) and Crested Butte are beginning to turn.

Scenes from this morning. Woke up to the first dusting of snow on the peaks surrounding Crested Butte. We can’t wait to see what this fall season has in store.#embracethewild #crestedbutte pic.twitter.com/lwdYGGgr5P — Crested Butte (@skicrestedbutte) September 15, 2022

Fall Forecast 2022

The Climate Prediction Center's seasonal outlook for Autumn this year is trending warmer and drier than normal for the majority of the US.

Colorado has a 40-60% probability of experiencing a warmer than average season. That potential extends through the majority of the country, with no region likely to be below average.

The potential influence of a rare three-peat La Nina is evident in the CPC's precipitation outlook. The central and southern US is likely to be drier than normal, with a 40-50% probability in southern Colorado. The Pacific Northwest is the only region that is forecast to see above-normal precipitation.

