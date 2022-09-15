Watch Now
Fall weather forecast in Colorado

Posted at 1:23 PM, Sep 15, 2022
The Autumnal Equinox will occur at 7:03 pm MT on September 22, 2022.

Fall is beginning to show its colors, both orange and white, in the Colorado Rockies.

Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area, and many of Colorado's ski areas saw a dusting of snow on Thursday morning.

The leaves near Breckenridge (pictured above) and Crested Butte are beginning to turn.

Fall Forecast 2022

The Climate Prediction Center's seasonal outlook for Autumn this year is trending warmer and drier than normal for the majority of the US.

Climate Prediction Center 90-Day Temperature Outlook Oct-Dec

Colorado has a 40-60% probability of experiencing a warmer than average season. That potential extends through the majority of the country, with no region likely to be below average.

Climate Prediction Center 90-Day Precipitation Outlook Oct-Dec

The potential influence of a rare three-peat La Nina is evident in the CPC's precipitation outlook. The central and southern US is likely to be drier than normal, with a 40-50% probability in southern Colorado. The Pacific Northwest is the only region that is forecast to see above-normal precipitation.

Getting excited to plan fall activities in Colorado?

See our fall color road trip guide here.

See our pumpkin patch guide here.
