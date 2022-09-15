October is here, and the weather is starting to reflect the Fall season!
This is the time of year for sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches!
Here is an interactive map of popular pumpkin patches across southern Colorado, and a few up around the Denver area!
Colorado Springs Area:
Colorado Pumpkin Patch
Where: 18065 Saddlewood Rd, Monument
Cost: Adults (Ages 18 - 64): $14, Kids (Ages 4-17) $16, Kids (3 & Under) FREE
Dates: September 17th - October 30th
Times: September - Wednesdays & Thursdays 9 AM - 1 PM, Friday - Sunday 9 AM-5 PM.
October - Tuesdays 9 AM - 1 PM, Wednesdays - Sundays 9 AM - 5 PM
More Information: https://coloradokidsranch.com/
Miners' Pumpkin Patch
Where: Western Museum of Mining & Industry 225 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs
Cost: $10 pre-purchase online, $12 gate price
Dates: October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Saturdays)
Times: 9 AM - 4 PM
More Information: https://minerspumpkinpatch.com/news-events/miners-pumpkin-patch.html
Long Neck Pumpkin Farm
Where: 7595 California Drive; Colorado Springs
Cost: $17 per person, Children under 2 are FREE
Dates: Every weekend through October beginning on September 24, 2022.
Times: 10 AM - 5 PM
More Information: https://www.longneckpumpkinfarm.com/
Venetucci Farm
Where: 5210 US-85, Colorado Springs
Cost: $5 general admission adults, Kids 8 & Under FREE (Purchase tickets in advance online https://www.gathermountainblooms.com/shop/p/pumpkin-fest)
Dates: Friday - Saturday every weekend in October from October 1st - 31st
Times: 9 AM - 2 PM
More Information: Venetucci Farms Pumpkins
Wishing Star Farm
Where: 24024 State Highway 94, Ellicott
Cost: $12 per person
Dates & Times: September 17th - October 30th. Tuesday - Friday 9 AM - 2 PM, Saturday 9 AM - 5 PM, Sunday 10 AM - 4 PM
More Information: http://www.wishingstarfarm.com/fall-fest
Pueblo Area:
Harvest Days
Where: US-50 Business & 33rd Ln, Pueblo
Cost: $12 per person, Kids 3 & Under are FREE
Dates: Every weekend in October, Friday, Saturday, Sunday from October 1 - October 30
Times: 11 AM - Dark
More Information: Harvest Days Facebook Site
Milberger Farms
Where: 28570 US-50 BUS, Pueblo
Cost: $12 per person, Kids 2 & under FREE. Price includes all activities and a pumpkin.
Dates: Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday in October from October 1st - October 30th
Times: 10 AM - 5 PM
More Information: https://www.milbergerfarms.com/events
Musso Farms
Where: 35779 Hillside Rd, Pueblo
Cost: Information coming soon!
Dates: Information coming soon!
Times: Information coming soon!
More Information: https://www.mussofarmschileroom.com/
Pantaleo Farms
Where: 39651 South Road, Pueblo
Cost: Adults $3, Kids 3 & Under FREE
Dates & Times: October 11th, 4 PM - 11 PM; 12th 9 AM - 11 PM; 13th, 9 AM - 10 PM; 18th 4 PM - 11 PM; 19th 9 AM - 11 PM; 20th 9 AM - 10 PM; 25th 4 PM - 11 PM; 26th 9 AM - 11 PM; 27th 9 AM - 10 PM
More Information: http://pantaleofarms.com/index.php?id=pumpkin-patch
Canon City Area:
Diana's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
Where: 1649 Poplar Ave, Cañon City
Cost: Adults (Ages 6+) $13, Kids 5 & Under FREE
Dates: Weekends (Friday - Sunday) September 23rd - October 31st
Times: Friday 10 AM - 9 PM, Saturday 10 AM - 9 PM, Sunday 10 AM - 6 PM
More Information: Diana's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
Colon Orchards
Where: 3175 Grandview Ave, Cañon City
Cost: Information coming soon!
Dates: Information coming soon!
Times: Information coming soon!
More Information: https://www.colonorchards.com/services/pumpkin-patch-and-corn-maze
Happy Apple Farm
Where:1190 1st St, Penrose
Cost: Adults & Kids FREE
Dates & Times: Septeber 10th - October 31st, Thursdays - Sundays 9 AM - 4:30 PM
More Information: https://www.happyapplefarm.com/
Denver Area:
Anderson Farms
Where: 6728 County Rd 3 1/4, Erie
Cost: Adult Weekday $17, Weekend $27, Kids 3 & Under FREE. Use Promo Code Earlybird to receive $5 off per person on admission when visiting September 21st – October 3rd.
Dates: September 21st - October 31st
Times: Mondays & Wednesdays 10 AM - 6 PM; Thursdays 10 AM - 10 PM; Fridays 10 AM - 11 PM; Saturdays 9 AM - 11 PM; Sundays 9 AM - 10 PM
More Information: Anderson Farms
Cottonwood Farms
Where: 10600 Isabelle Rd, Lafayette
Cost: Adult (6-64) $5, Kids 5 & Under and Seniors 65 & Older FREE
Dates: Daily September 24th - October 31st
Times: 10 AM - 6 PM
More Information: https://cottonwoodfarms.com/halloween-pumpkin-patch-fall-festival-boulder-co/
Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms
Where: 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton
Cost: $15 Adults, $13 Seniors (65+), $11 Children (ages 3-15), Kids 2 & Under FREE
Dates: Friday - Sunday October 7th - 9th
Times: 9 AM - 4 PM
More Information: https://www.botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/pumpkin-festival
Fritzler Farm Park
Where: 20861 Co Rd 33, La Salle
Cost: Adults Online Sale $13.95, Gate $24.95, Kids 3 & Under FREE
Dates: Select Dates September 18th - October 30th
Times: Fridays 4 - 10 PM, Saturdays 11 AM - 10 PM, Sundays 12 PM - 5 PM
More Information: https://www.fritzlerfarmpark.com/
Rock Creek Farm
Where: 2005 South 112th Street, Broomfield
Cost: Information coming soon!
Dates: Information coming soon!
Times: Information coming soon!
More Information: Rock Creek Farm Facebook