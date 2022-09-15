October is here, and the weather is starting to reflect the Fall season!

This is the time of year for sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches!

Here is an interactive map of popular pumpkin patches across southern Colorado, and a few up around the Denver area!

Colorado Springs Area:

Colorado Pumpkin Patch

Where: 18065 Saddlewood Rd, Monument

Cost: Adults (Ages 18 - 64): $14, Kids (Ages 4-17) $16, Kids (3 & Under) FREE

Dates: September 17th - October 30th

Times: September - Wednesdays & Thursdays 9 AM - 1 PM, Friday - Sunday 9 AM-5 PM.

October - Tuesdays 9 AM - 1 PM, Wednesdays - Sundays 9 AM - 5 PM

More Information: https://coloradokidsranch.com/

Colorado Pumpkin Patch - Colorado Kids Ranch

Miners' Pumpkin Patch

Where: Western Museum of Mining & Industry 225 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs

Cost: $10 pre-purchase online, $12 gate price

Dates: October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Saturdays)

Times: 9 AM - 4 PM

More Information: https://minerspumpkinpatch.com/news-events/miners-pumpkin-patch.html

Miners' Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm

Where: 7595 California Drive; Colorado Springs

Cost: $17 per person, Children under 2 are FREE

Dates: Every weekend through October beginning on September 24, 2022.

Times: 10 AM - 5 PM

More Information: https://www.longneckpumpkinfarm.com/

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm

Venetucci Farm

Where: 5210 US-85, Colorado Springs

Cost: $5 general admission adults, Kids 8 & Under FREE (Purchase tickets in advance online https://www.gathermountainblooms.com/shop/p/pumpkin-fest)

Dates: Friday - Saturday every weekend in October from October 1st - 31st

Times: 9 AM - 2 PM

More Information: Venetucci Farms Pumpkins

Venetucci Farm

Wishing Star Farm

Where: 24024 State Highway 94, Ellicott

Cost: $12 per person

Dates & Times: September 17th - October 30th. Tuesday - Friday 9 AM - 2 PM, Saturday 9 AM - 5 PM, Sunday 10 AM - 4 PM

More Information: http://www.wishingstarfarm.com/fall-fest

Wishing Star Farm

Pueblo Area:

Harvest Days

Where: US-50 Business & 33rd Ln, Pueblo

Cost: $12 per person, Kids 3 & Under are FREE

Dates: Every weekend in October, Friday, Saturday, Sunday from October 1 - October 30

Times: 11 AM - Dark

More Information: Harvest Days Facebook Site

Harvest Days Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Milberger Farms

Where: 28570 US-50 BUS, Pueblo

Cost: $12 per person, Kids 2 & under FREE. Price includes all activities and a pumpkin.

Dates: Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday in October from October 1st - October 30th

Times: 10 AM - 5 PM

More Information: https://www.milbergerfarms.com/events

Milberger Farms

Musso Farms

Where: 35779 Hillside Rd, Pueblo

Cost: Information coming soon!

Dates: Information coming soon!

Times: Information coming soon!

More Information: https://www.mussofarmschileroom.com/

Musso Farms

Pantaleo Farms

Where: 39651 South Road, Pueblo

Cost: Adults $3, Kids 3 & Under FREE

Dates & Times: October 11th, 4 PM - 11 PM; 12th 9 AM - 11 PM; 13th, 9 AM - 10 PM; 18th 4 PM - 11 PM; 19th 9 AM - 11 PM; 20th 9 AM - 10 PM; 25th 4 PM - 11 PM; 26th 9 AM - 11 PM; 27th 9 AM - 10 PM

More Information: http://pantaleofarms.com/index.php?id=pumpkin-patch

Pantaleo Farms

Canon City Area:

Diana's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

Where: 1649 Poplar Ave, Cañon City

Cost: Adults (Ages 6+) $13, Kids 5 & Under FREE

Dates: Weekends (Friday - Sunday) September 23rd - October 31st

Times: Friday 10 AM - 9 PM, Saturday 10 AM - 9 PM, Sunday 10 AM - 6 PM

More Information: Diana's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

Diana's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

Colon Orchards

Where: 3175 Grandview Ave, Cañon City

Cost: Information coming soon!

Dates: Information coming soon!

Times: Information coming soon!

More Information: https://www.colonorchards.com/services/pumpkin-patch-and-corn-maze

Colon Orchards

Happy Apple Farm

Where:1190 1st St, Penrose

Cost: Adults & Kids FREE

Dates & Times: Septeber 10th - October 31st, Thursdays - Sundays 9 AM - 4:30 PM

More Information: https://www.happyapplefarm.com/

Happy Apple Farm

Denver Area:

Anderson Farms

Where: 6728 County Rd 3 1/4, Erie

Cost: Adult Weekday $17, Weekend $27, Kids 3 & Under FREE. Use Promo Code Earlybird to receive $5 off per person on admission when visiting September 21st – October 3rd.

Dates: September 21st - October 31st

Times: Mondays & Wednesdays 10 AM - 6 PM; Thursdays 10 AM - 10 PM; Fridays 10 AM - 11 PM; Saturdays 9 AM - 11 PM; Sundays 9 AM - 10 PM

More Information: Anderson Farms

Robin Larscheid

Cottonwood Farms

Where: 10600 Isabelle Rd, Lafayette

Cost: Adult (6-64) $5, Kids 5 & Under and Seniors 65 & Older FREE

Dates: Daily September 24th - October 31st

Times: 10 AM - 6 PM

More Information: https://cottonwoodfarms.com/halloween-pumpkin-patch-fall-festival-boulder-co/

Cottonwood Farms

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms

Where: 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton

Cost: $15 Adults, $13 Seniors (65+), $11 Children (ages 3-15), Kids 2 & Under FREE

Dates: Friday - Sunday October 7th - 9th

Times: 9 AM - 4 PM

More Information: https://www.botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/pumpkin-festival

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms

Fritzler Farm Park

Where: 20861 Co Rd 33, La Salle

Cost: Adults Online Sale $13.95, Gate $24.95, Kids 3 & Under FREE

Dates: Select Dates September 18th - October 30th

Times: Fridays 4 - 10 PM, Saturdays 11 AM - 10 PM, Sundays 12 PM - 5 PM

More Information: https://www.fritzlerfarmpark.com/

Fritzler Farm Park

Rock Creek Farm

Where: 2005 South 112th Street, Broomfield

Cost: Information coming soon!

Dates: Information coming soon!

Times: Information coming soon!

More Information: Rock Creek Farm Facebook