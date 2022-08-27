Weather looking great this weekend for the Colorado State Fair

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to roll across parts of Southern Colorado this evening. If you're heading out to opening night at the Colorado State Fair, plan to bring an umbrella as some rain showers will be possible through 8-9 pm. The rain will clear out of the state shortly after midnight, leaving us with decreasing clouds and a comfortable start to our Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 85; Sunny skies early will give way to a few fair weather clouds by Saturday afternoon. With dry skies returning to the forecast, we can expect several degrees of warming to start the weekend.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 92; After a high of 88° this afternoon, lower 90s will return to Pueblo on Saturday, along with dry skies and plenty of sunshine.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 88; Drying out on Saturday after an unsettled end to the work week. Added sunshine will help to drive temperatures into the upper 90s by the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 73; A warmer start to the weekend may give way to a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms over Teller County, so keep the umbrella in the can, but with any luck, you won't have to use it.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; After a rainy end to the week, drier air will punch back into the state on Saturday, which will make way for a beautiful start to the weekend around the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Sunshine Saturday will replace tonight's stormy weather, and along with the calmer skies, daytime highs will be warmer than today across the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; Sunny skies early Saturday will give way to mostly cloudy skies, with a few afternoon showers that could possibly move off of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; A pretty nice start to the weekend for the high country, with just a few widely scattered showers possible over the mountains as we roll into the afternoon hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

More great weather can be expected as we close out our weekend on Sunday. Enough leftover moisture may lead to an isolated shower or thunderstorm from Canon City to Woodland Park, but from the Springs to Pueblo, we should stay dry. Looking ahead to next week, Monday will be hot and dry before we cool slightly on Tuesday. Moisture looks to fill in late next week, with the best chances for rain at this point coming on Wednesday.

