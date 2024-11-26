Weather Blog: Tracking widespread mountain snow showers right before Thanksgiving

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking our next round of snowfall in the high country and along the I-25 corridor.

4:00 P.M. Tuesday | I-70 is back open in both directions, but a passenger vehicle traction law is in effect.

2:45 P.M. Tuesday | Highway 50 between Gunnison and Salida will close from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Tuesday for winter maintenance operations.

2:30 P.M. Tuesday | I-70 Eastbound and Westbound are currently closed between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower tunnel.

12:00 P.M. Tuesday | Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the Pikes Peak Region, northern El Paso county, and Teller county from 11 P.M. Tuesday evening until 11 P.M. Wednesday evening.

