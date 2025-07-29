Weather Blog: Tracking ongoing flash flooding across southern Colorado

A Flash Flood watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. Multiple flash flood warnings have already been issued across El Paso and Pueblo county. Rainfall amounts with some of these storms will be three to four inches of rain an hour.

Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will also be possible. Avoid any flooded roadways and sidewalks.

5:20 PM | PUEBLO, CO

Emergency Managers are reporting Flash Flooding on Red Creek, 4 miles East of the Pueblo Reservoir. The road has washed out, with reports of a bridge destroyed. We have a crew on the way and will provide additional updates.

Flooding will continue to be a concern going into Wednesday and Thursday.

