Weather Blog: Tracking a high-impact storm affecting southern Colorado Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We're tracking the storm of the season for many of us. This storm will be packing a punch, and with plenty of instability in place, thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon on the I-25 corridor and Plains.

In the mountains, snow squalls, or brief periods of intense snow and wind will be possible.

The bulk of the storm is to hit Wednesday evening continuing through Thursday with conditions expected to improve by Friday. Travel is not advised on Thursday along and west of I-25. In the mountains, roads will be impassable.

DO NOT DRIVE in the mountains Thursday. Exercise extreme caution along the I-25 corridor. For reference, our own staff have contingency plans for this storm. You and your family should too .

If you do venture out - you should be carrying clothing, food, water, and supplies in case your vehicle gets stranded. Please take this storm seriously.

Major Road Closures



I-70 is closed in both directions from Exit 254 (US 40) to Exit 256 (Lookout Mountain) in Genesee, Colorado.

School Closures



Falcon School District 49

Lewis-Palmer School District 38

Academy School District 20 (Remote Learning Day)

Colorado Springs School District 11

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

Harrison School District 2

Manitou Springs School District 14

Widefield School District 3

This list is not being regularly updated. For all closings and delays click here.

Here's what YOU can expect today in your town/city.

KOAA Snow Forecast for Southern Colorado through Friday afternoon

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 33 Low: 25

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until FRIDAY at 12:00PM

Rain showers before 8:00PM, then transitioning to snow showers. Heavy at times with a rumble of thunder possible. Rain and snow showers Wednesday night, becoming more consistent after 10:00PM. Temperatures fall below freezing at 2:00AM east of I-25, and at 12:00AM west of I-25. Snow becomes heavy overnight, with 1-2 inch per hour rates possible. Initially, snow won't stick to roads due to warm temperatures. Snow will begin to stick by 3:00AM - it may stick earlier in areas that see very heavy snow rates - which continues through the morning rush hour. Lighter snow continues through much of the day with a couple breaks in the action possible before heavier snow returns in the evening at 6:00PM. Snow continues overnight. Winds will be breezy, gusting to 25-30 mph at times. When you do feel those winds, visibility will drop significantly. Travel is NOT advised Thursday in Colorado Springs!

Pueblo forecast: High: 37 Low: 29

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until FRIDAY at 12:00PM

Rain, heavy at times until 5:00AM. This is a warm storm. Due to your lower elevation, much of the activity overnight will be a cold, and at at times heavy rain. Be on the lookout for a single day rainfall/precipitation record at the Pueblo Airport today...we have a lot of moisture to work with here. By 5:00AM, cooling from the rain should change you over to snow, but snow will struggle to stick outside of grassy surfaces into the morning. Nonetheless, due to the intensity of the snow, particularly from around 5:00AM-10:00AM, you should get some snow to stick to the roads through brute force. Light to moderate snow continues through the day.

Canon City forecast: High: 34 Low: 30

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until FRIDAY at 6:00PM

Rain, snow, and a couple rumbles of thunder overnight into Thursday morning. Snow will be heavy overnight with 1-2 inches/hr rates possible. Snow will accumulate - with several inches on the ground by the morning. Snow will continue to be heavy in the morning, becoming light to moderate during the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 30 Low: 16

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until FRIDAY at 6:00PM

Snow showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms and breezy. Heavy snow on Thursday morning, coupled with gusty winds resulting in blowing snow and VERY LOW VISIBILITY. DO NOT DRIVE. Snow continues, heavy at times through the entire day. Expect a lot of snow when you look outside Thursday morning...between 6-12 inches - but note that no matter what you see, more is coming. Be prepared for power outages due to heavy snow and gusty winds. Place towels under doorway cracks, and have layers to dress in - similar to if you were going for an outdoor hike or walk with temperatures in the 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s Low: 20s

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until FRIDAY at 6:00AM

Snow, heavy overnight. Plenty of accumulation - by 8:00AM Thursday, you may have 8+ inches already! Snow continues through the day, heaviest in the morning, and the evening which could both see rates of 1"/hr or more.

Plains forecast: High: Low 40s Low: 20s/30s

Rain is headed to the plains over the course of today. Warm temperatures mean snow is not in the cards for you outside of a few bursts which won't amount to much. A good drink of water though!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30/34 Low: 25/26

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until FRIDAY at 6:00PM

Mountains forecast: High: 20s Low: Teens

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until FRIDAY at...

-6:00AM for the Northern Mountains

-3:00PM for the Central Mountains

-6:00PM for the Southern Mountains

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow continues Friday morning, tapering Friday afternoon - with a few snow showers continuing into Friday evening for the southern mountains. High pressure returns over the weekend but we remain cold with below average highs in the 40s for most on Saturday and Sunday before warming to seasonable Monday and above average by Tuesday.

