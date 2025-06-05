Weather Blog: Severe Weather Threat in southern Colorado

LIVE BLOG: TRACKING SEVERE STORMS ACROSS SOUTHERN COLORADO

1:45 | SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH AND FLASH FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southwestern El Paso County until 4:45PM :

1:30 PM | TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Baca, Prowers, Bent, and Kiowa counties until 8:00 PM this evening.

Current Forecast Discussion:

This will provide additional fuel for thunderstorms to develop this afternoon. Storms will begin to pulse up in the mountains around the lunch hour before reaching I-25 between 1-2 pm.

Throughout the afternoon hours, severe threats will increase compared to yesterday, with impacts to some of our outdoor plans today. Severe storms capable of 1-2" hail and 70 mph gusts will be possible on the I-25 corridor, with hail up to 3" in the southeast Plains along with at least an isolated tornado risk. All storms will bring the threat of dangerous lightning to our forecast today, so remember that if thunder roars, head indoors.

Track the storms through the evening, including updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

