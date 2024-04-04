Warm end to the week, with high winds and high fire danger by Friday

Today’s Forecast:

I've run out of superlatives to describe today's weather, but it will be gorgeous, stunning, nice, etc., etc. I think you get the idea! With high pressure in firm control of our weather, the chilly temperatures that we're seeing this morning will be allowed to warm significantly this afternoon. Highs in the Plains will climb into the 70s, with Colorado Springs likely hitting the 70s for the first time this year.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 41. Sunny skies this morning will give way to a very warm mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, with 70s expected in Colorado Springs on Thursday for the first time this year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 39. Warm sunshine on Thursday, along with a strong ridge of high pressure, will help to warm temperatures today into the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be even warmer!

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 43. With mid 70s and sunshine, today will be the day to get outside and take advantage of this nice weather. Changes move in tomorrow, with strengthening winds as we head towards the weekend.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 34. After seeing 50s on Wednesday, today's high of 64 degrees will be even warmer. Get outside and enjoy!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

Palmer lake will look fantastic this afternoon under skies you'll struggle to find a cloud in. Even by Colorado standards, today is especially nice.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

By far the pick of the week with total sunshine all day and highs in the mid to upper 70s

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s.

Sun and warmth rule the day, the Spanish Peaks will be very picturesque. Enjoy!

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s/40s.

We don't get many days like this in the spring in the Rockies! Mild and sunny but winds remain light.

Extended outlook forecast:

A powerful spring storm will bring big changes to Southern Colorado from Friday into the start of the weekend. On Friday, high winds and high fire danger will be the big weather story, with Red Flag Warnings set to go into effect in at 11 am for all of southern I-25, the southeast plains, and the San Luiz Valley. The downslope wind will also bring downslope warmth - highs will be another 2-5 degrees warmer Friday.

A cold front Saturday associated with the incoming storm will drop highs all the way down to the lower 50s in Colorado Springs and mid 50s in Pueblo. While some moisture will be associated with the storm, rain and snow showers may be fairly limited outside of the higher terrain. Gusts on Saturday will remain strong, up near 40-50 mph during the day. Dry skies return Sunday, with a breezy and near seasonal high in the upper 50s.

Further ahead, another system approaches Tuesday - with a more southerly track. This will lead to better shower odds for all of us.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.