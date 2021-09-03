Thunderstorms possible across Pikes Peak Region and eastern plains

Today’s Forecast:

We're experiencing a chilly and humid morning. Rain showers continued overnight in the region, especially in El Paso County. These showers are wrapping up this morning and temperatures are in the 50s.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and we will see some warming but stay slightly below average. It will be a comfortable day overall.

There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon favoring the Pikes Peak Region and eastern plains. There is potential for storms today to be a bit stronger than what we have had recently. Some hail is possible as well as strong wind gusts.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 80; Low: 60

A rainy start to the day will transition to partly cloudy mid-day, followed by scattered thunderstorms for some.

PUEBLO: High: 62; Low: 85

Down on the mesa we'll see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with an increased chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 83; Low: 64

Partly cloudy skies are in store for Canon City with thunderstorms this afternoon to start the weekend.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 70; Low: 54

A chillier start for higher elevations like Woodland Park with thunderstorms developing mid-afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 78; Low: 58

There's a stronger chance for strong thunderstorms in the Palmer Lake and Monument area as storms develop along the Palmer Divide later today.

PLAINS: High: 77; Low: 58

The eastern plains have a strong likelihood of seeing severe storms this afternoon with the potential for one-inch hail and 60 mile and hour winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 82; Low: 56.

Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day without the potential for the strong storms we may see to the north.

Extended Outlook:

Looking ahead there is a drying and warming trend on the way for Labor Day weekend. Saturday we could still have a few isolated showers but that chance is fairly low. Then for Sunday and Labor Day temperatures will be hot and conditions will be dry.

