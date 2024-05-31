Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon over parts of southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

If, based on the last several days, you'd guess today's weather starts clear with afternoon storms, you, my friend, are right. It's a rinse and repeat day. Clear skies early, building clouds over the mountains through noon, early storms firing over the mountains and then heading over the I-25 corridor and then to the eastern plains. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the chance of severe weather today across eastern Colorado, with eastern El Paso County and most of the eastern plains in a slight risk (2-out-of-5) for severe weather. Today's risks again include large hail and damaging winds as well as frequent lightning. While the chance is low - a brief spin up tornado is possible later today over the eastern plains, mainly north of U.S. 50 and east of I-25. I would suggest staying weather aware this afternoon in case any storm in our region does pulse up and produce large hail. Storms do look to remain isolated though. Yesterday, parts of southern Colorado Springs saw large hail...while others saw nothing. It'll be the same situation today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 47.

Mostly sunny this morning. A 40% chance of thunderstorms afternoon, with best timing looking to be around 2PM onward. A strong storm is possible again today, as with the last few days, but the concern is isolated.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 50.

Mostly sunny through the morning. A 30% chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, with the Storm Prediction Center placing the steel city under a "slight" 2-out-of-5 risk for severe storms this afternoon. Primary concerns would again generally be large hail, and strong winds. The message: isolated storms, but be weather aware in the afternoon. East winds at 5-10 mph turning southeast this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 52.

Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms possible after 12:00PM. East winds at 5-10 mph turning southeast during the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 41.

Sunny in the morning, dark clouds building by noon with a thunderstorm likely sometime in the afternoon. Another day to have that "go inside spot" in mind - but also nice for much of the day outside of the storms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Sunny this morning, with thunderstorms likely this afternoon - based on the latest data and knowledge of the terrain, I'm expecting isolated storms to fire up around 1:00PM over the Palmer Divide. A strong storm is possible as the storms move east to southeast later today.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny for much of the day with isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon into this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 78/79; Low: 48/52.

Mostly sunny this morning with clouds increasing this afternoon and thunderstorms possible after 1:00PM. Around a 50/50 shot today at seeing a storm. Southeast winds at 10 mph this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s.

Sunny through the morning with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after noon. South winds around 10 mph. Storms will be driven by the sun - so the chance drops away after sunset.

Nice this morning, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 12:00PM.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will...again...feature chances for afternoon showers and storms, with a few severe storms possible. First half of the day nice, second half more active. If you're planning to hike, storms may fire by 10:00/11:00AM over the central mountains - so it's a good day to start and end your high altitude adventures early (anything close to or above treeline). If you're on the I-25 corridor though...it's another 1-3PM start time type of day. After that, we'll bring in the warmth. A heat dome builds into the western part of the country through much of next week with highs 10-15 degrees above average on Sunday, with a minor cool down Monday as a weak cold front grazes the area, before we warm back up heading into the middle of next week. Tuesday looks particularly toasty. My main message for the first half of next week: it's good pool weather.

