Still windy on Tuesday with a high wind watch in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will remain breezy overnight, with gusts bottoming out at 15-35 mph by the early morning hours of Tuesday. Temperatures will be chilly, near seasonal averages overnight. It will be partly cloudy and dry tonight.

Tuesday will become windy once again.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued from 9 am until 7 pm for the zones highlighted in yellow. Wind gusts will be up to 60-65 mph from the west.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening due to high wildfire danger.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 65;

Windy on Tuesday with W wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 50 mph. The sky will be mostly sunny.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 73;

HIGH WIND WATCH from 9 am until 7 pm. Winds will be from the W at 20-25 mph gusting to 50 mph. The sky will be mostly sunny.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 67;

HIGH WIND WATCH from 9 am until 7 pm. Winds will be from the W at 25-30 mph gusting to 55 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 52;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with gusty winds from the W at 25-30 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 59;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with strong winds from the W at 20-25 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s;

RED FLAG WARNING for southern Lincoln and Cheyenne Counties from 10 am to 7 pm and for Otero, eastern Las Animas, and Baca counties from 9 am to 7 pm. Winds will be from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/40; High: 66/70;

HIGH WIND WATCH from 9 am until 7 pm. Winds will be from the W at 20-30 mph gusting to 60 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s;

HIGH WIND WATCH from 9 am until 7 pm for the San Luis Valley, Sangre De Cristos Mountains, the Wet Mountains, and Wet Mountain Valley. RED FLAG WARNING from 9 am to noon for the same zones. Winds will be from the W at 20-30 mph gusting to 65 mph in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be breezy but only gusting 30-40 mph, so high wind warnings are not expected. However, it will still be dry so wildfire danger will be elevated.

