Snowmelt sunshine early this week with highs in the 40s & 50s on the Plains

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure will push into Southern Colorado today from our south, resulting in a beautiful start to the week. After a few morning clouds, sunshine will help to boost our highs today by around 5-10 degrees from Sunday, with temperatures this afternoon warming to near seasonal averages.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 23. After a few morning clouds, snowmelt sunshine is expected this afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region as our high today looks to top out in the middle 40s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 47; Low: 20. A chilly start to our day on Monday will give way to a bright and warmer afternoon, with our high today topping out in the upper 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 24. After a chilly and partially unsettled weekend, today's sunshine will feel nice in the Canon City, as will our high this afternoon in the upper 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 17. The sunshine that we saw on Sunday will make a comeback this afternoon after a few clouds early this morning. Highs today will be warmer than yesterday, climbing to near 40 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to a bright and warmer afternoon, with our higsh today topping out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. A few clouds this morning will give way to a bright afternoon, with that sunshine helping to push highs today into the middle to upper 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Cold morning temperatures will give way to a bright afternoon, with our highs this afternoon topping out in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. A few light snow showers this morning will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. With lighter winds today and highs in the 20s and 30s, it should be a great day to spend time outside in the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday's warm-up will continue through the middle of the week, with highs in Colorado Springs climbing into the upper 40s on Tuesday followed by highs in the lower 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Pueblo and parts of the Arkansas River Valley could flirt with 60 degrees by mid-week.

A few fast-moving clipper systems will bring some light snow to the mountains around the middle of the week, but snow is not expected to reach the Pikes Peak Region until Friday. That's when our next storm will arrive. For now, this storm looks pretty weak, with our best shot for snow from late Friday into very early Saturday morning. Stay tuned...

____

