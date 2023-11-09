Snow ending Thursday morning as fall-like chill remains late this week

Today’s Forecast:

Winter Weather Advisories have been allowed to expire in Teller County as of 5 am, but will remain in effect until at least 8 am for the Wet Mountains and the Sangre de Cristos. Even as these advisories are allowed to expire, a few snow flurries will remain possible across the high country throughout the afternoon hours, along with a few rogue showers over the Plains.

Most areas however will see dry skies on Thursday, with skies turning partly cloudy as the storm clears out. Highs this afternoon will be chilly, only warming into the 30s and 40s here in the Pikes Peak Region.

Snowy roads across Teller County

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 23. As our latest storm moves out, we'll see a mixed bag of weather on Thursday in the Pikes Peak Region. There could be a rogue shower or two, but otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies and chilly daytime highs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 51; Low: 23. After a few rain and snow showers early this morning, we're expecting skies to turn partly cloudy by the afternoon, with temperatures only warming into the lower 50s.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 25. Any leftover rain and snow should come to an end in eastern Fremont County shortly after sunrise this morning. For the rest of the day, we're expecting partly cloudy skies and a high near 50 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 37; Low: 16. After 3-6" of snow fell in Woodland Park since Wednesday afternoon, roads this morning are going to be slick, icy and snow covered in some areas. Once the sun comes out, we should start to melt away some of that snowfall, even with our high temperature only warming into the upper 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Your morning commute will mostly be a wet one as not much snow stuck to the roads. That said, be advised for any ice lurking beneath the water! Highs today will warm into 30s and 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Rain showers this morning should decrease in coverage as we move into the afternoon hours. Highs on Thursday will be the coldest of the week, only warming into the 40s and 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A few lingering rain or snow showers will remain in our forecast today as moisture will be slowest to clear from the southern I-25 corridor. Travel conditions could be impacted along the Raton Mesa during times of heavier snow.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s. On-again/off-again snow showers will remain possible into the afternoon hours, with most of the accumulating snowfall likely done falling this morning. All current Winter Weather Advisories are set to expire by 8 am Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

After overnight lows in the 10s and 20s, a fall-like chill will remain in our forecast on Friday. A system passing to our north on Saturday won't create much more than some strong breezes, with afternoon wind gusts up around 20-25 mph. Temperatures will continue to warm into the weekend, with 40s & 50s Saturday, and 50s & 60s by Sunday.

Further warming is expected as we look ahead to next week, a period of weather that looks to be marked by dry skies and light winds.

