Slick roads this morning with Arkansas River Valley Fog, beautiful weekend ahead

Today’s Forecast:

Freezing fog starts the day in the Arkansas River Valley, resulting in low visibilities, and slick roads once again. For the rest of the I-25 region, C-DOT has worked hard over the last 48 hours to clear our major roadways, so they're in decent shape right now. Side streets and smaller state highways remain slippery region wide, particularly in the Pueblo region, and that's where you'll need the most focus and patience this morning.

That fog dissipates as the sun burns it off through the AM rush hour.

A nice warm-up is headed our way this afternoon with a weak downsloping wind warming temperatures to slightly above average to average highs across the area. It'll feel like a nice change after the cold the last few days.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 47; Low: 20.

Mainly sunny today with early morning fog particularly east of the city. Crisp and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 40s with a weak downsloping wind. Seasonably chilly tonight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 17.

Thick early AM fog gives way to a mainly sunny day. Some clouds roll through during the mid-afternoon from the mountains but don't stick around.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 26.

Not a bad day for a bike ride. Starting off cool and slick on the roads but modest downslope winds warm temperatures to the upper 40s to 50 by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine with clouds between 2:00 PM-5:00 PM.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 18.

Cold start, nice day. A bit of a breeze during the afternoon with winds out of the northwest. Roads clearing up with drier air moving in, sunshine, and above freezing temps.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: Low 20s.

Mainly sunny and nice today - with a couple afternoon clouds. It might be a nice day to go for a stroll at Palmer Lake!

Plains forecast: High: Mid 40s; Low: Teens.

Plenty of sun, nice and crisp - good outdoor run with a long sleeve tech shirt weather.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40/43; Low: 19.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s-20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure drives our weather train for the next several days. This results in a warming trend in Southern Colorado with highs 7-10 degrees above average Saturday and Sunday. A weak disturbance Saturday night may bring us a few clouds but Sunday still sees sun and highs in the mid-50s. We start the week with a couple of cold fronts - both dry - one Monday, and one Wednesday, with a mild Tuesday sandwiched between. We'll have to wait a bit for our next weather maker to roll in. If you've still got some holiday decorating to do - you'll be good to go this weekend, ditto for the ski slopes or the ice rink.

____

