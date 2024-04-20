Raw and chilly Saturday with more showers this afternoon before a Sunday warm up

Today’s Forecast:

It's a raw, damp, chilly day in southern Colorado as low pressure moves south. We don't have stellar dynamics with this system so our may morning impacts will be persistent low clouds, fog in the higher terrain (Woodland Park, Palmer Divide...the usual suspects), and a few showers. Showers will hang tougher in Woodland Park, and the foothills in general. Today's normal high is 62 in Colorado Springs, and 68 in Pueblo - we'll be about 15 degrees colder than that thanks to the clouds today. Areas outside of the Pikes Peak Region will see a few peaks of sun from 10/11AM (depending on location) to around 2/3PM.

More energy will move off the central mountains and make its way into the Front Range corridor late this afternoon into this evening. This will bring in more showers - more patchy in nature - and a couple of rumbles of thunder are possible. The best instability will be in Teller County - so you're most likely to hear that rumble coming from near Pikes Peak. This second round of moisture should push through between 3:00PM and 10:00PM from west to east, with a few rolling showers. This will also be the main chance for the southern plains to get some beneficial moisture.

If you're headed to the Rockies game tonight at 6:10PM, bring a waterproof jacket - temperatures will be around 40 degrees at first pitch, with the showers affecting Coor's field as well.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 30.

Clouds will hang tough today in the Pikes Peak Region with persistent flow in and around Pikes Peak making it hard for the clouds to fully go away. They will at least get higher above the ground. Round two of showers will move in at around 3:00PM - with a few rounds likely through 8:00PM this evening. Patchier showers may last until 11:00PM tonight but the energy gets worse after sunset so they'll be lighter. Slightly breezy today, with a damp feel in the air.

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 32.

Clouds through much of the morning with partial clearing this afternoon. A few rain showers will move back in this afternoon but they'll be spotty. Where we do get a shower, it will be heavy. Timing should be from 4:00PM - 9:00PM.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 37.

A few more snow showers will move in and out through the morning, with some sun by early afternoon. The snow showers will be very low impact. More shower chances: 2:30PM-5:00PM, and 7:00PM-12:00AM. Note: it's not going to rain the entire time...that's just when the best moisture is in place. Due to the direction of the airflow, you'll likely only see a couple light showers, and some clouds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 26.

Active, raw, damp, and breezy today for you. You should get a couple peaks of sun between 11AM-1PM. Those peaks of blue should be just enough to destabilize your atmosphere giving you showers starting by 1:00PM (or at least some tall looking clouds). You'll have multiple rounds of thunderstorm-like showers roll through until 8-10PM this evening, with a couple rumbles of thunder possible. The early showers should be rain, later showers will be a mix or perhaps turn to all snow. Keep the umbrella handy!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Cloudy with rain and snow showers returning this afternoon and continuing off-and-on this evening. Generally a chilly day with upslope wet flow in place.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: Upper 20s.

Cloudy this morning with the chance for a shower or two this afternoon among otherwise partly sunny skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 55/59; Low: 32/34.

A small scale low pressure feature should produce some instability in the southern tier this afternoon leading to isolated showers and weak thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy this morning and mainly sunny this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s.

Mostly cloudy and cold with off and on rain and snow showers - with some thunder possible, particularly after noon when better instability arrives.

Extended outlook forecast:

Where Saturday is cool and damp, Sunday is warm and dry! Low to mid-60s await us with increasing sunshine through the day. The morning will start with clouds, but by afternoon, expect mainly sunny skies. Through the week, we'll have an active and warm pattern but won't have major storm energy to talk about until late in the week. We'll instead have a straight westerly wind.

Monday will bring partly cloudy and very warm conditions - temperatures rise 15 degrees or more from Sunday, with downslope afternoon breezes. Showers will develop but should remain trapped in the mountains. Monday night, a cold front will clip the region cooling us about 10 degrees to the upper 60s for highs on Tuesday. We will have a better chance for a PM shower as the front backs into the mountains resulting in upslope flow and more moisture during the afternoon. An additional push of weak energy Tuesday will help with this. These showers will nonetheless remain on the weak side.

Wednesday is another quieter and warmer day, in the mid-70s. More substantial weather arrives late next week and continues into the weekend as a stronger upper-level low moves into Colorado. Thursday should still be warm though. Otherwise, while timing needs to be ironed out, expect to see some more good widespread moisture at the end of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.