Pikes Peak Region freeze possible tonight; sunny & warmer Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

As snow winds down in the mountains this evening, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to impact the eastern Plains. A Tornado Watch will remain in effect until 10 pm for all of far eastern Colorado. Powerful thunderstorms capable of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible.

KOAA weather Tornado Watch in effect for eastern Colorado until 10 pm Tuesday

As the storms clear out after midnight, we'll be left with clearing skies, lighter winds and some very cold temperatures. It's possible tonight that we could see our first freeze of the season in Colorado Springs if the wind can weaken enough to allow for optimal radiational cooling.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 30; High: 61. It might not be a widespread freeze, but we're expected parts of the Colorado Springs metro area to start out the day on Wednesday with below freezing temperatures. The afternoon hours should be nice, with sunshine and lower 60s to follow.

PUEBLO: Low: 35; High: 69. Chilly morning lows will give way to a bright and mild afternoon as highs climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

CANON CITY: Low: 40; High: 65. Bright, mild and breezy on Wednesday, with sustained 15-25 mph winds coming out of the west for parts of Fremont County.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 27; High: 53. Cold morning temperatures will give way to a crisp, breezy and fall-like afternoon for Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. A morning freeze will be followed by a sunny and mild afternoon. Although it won't be as windy as today, strong westerly breezes are likely at times across the Palmer Divide.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. Severe thunderstorm and tornado threat will be long gone by early Wednesday morning, leaving us with a quieter day of weather. Highs will be comfortable for this time of the year, topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Clear skies tonight will allow for temperatures to cool below freezing in some areas. Our weather on Wednesday will be nice and mild by the afternoon as highs warm into the upper 50s and 60s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. After some fresh snowfall on Tuesday, our weather Wednesday will be clear, but cold, with gusty westerly winds expected across the higher elevations.

Extended Outlook:

With several nights of at or below freezing temperatures ahead for Southern Colorado, now is the time to blow out your sprinklers, bring in tender vegetation, and make sure that your outside pets come inside to escape the cold.

Our next shot at moisture will come from a quick moving storm that moves into the mountains on Thursday, with a rain to snow transition possible Thursday night along the I-25 corridor. Storm appears to clear out by sunrise Friday, with a few inches of accumulation possible from Teller County to the Palmer Divide. Accumulations should largely stay on grassy surfaces, but the higher elevations could see a slushy inch or two on some roadways as well. A hard freeze is likely to follow Friday night from Colorado Springs to Pueblo, with a warming trend on tap by the weekend.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter