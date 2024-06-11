Next warm-up begins Tuesday, with spotty PM thunderstorms possible

Today’s Forecast:

Clear skies this morning will give way to an unsettled looking afternoon, with one more day of storms possible before drier and hotter air moves in around the middle of the week. Today's storms will begin to pulse up between 1-2 pm near the mountains. As storm move east towards I-25 this afternoon, a few storms could briefly reach severe criteria, with 1" hail and gusts to 60 mph possible. Farther east, dry and more stable air should help to fade out thunderstorms as they move into the High Plains.

Temperatures this afternoon will be around 6-10 degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out in the 80s and lower 90s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 83; Low: 55. After spending a few days in the 70s, highs will climb by around 6-10 degrees this afternoon, with lower 80s in Colorado Springs. A few thunderstorms will be possible anytime after 2-3 pm, with showers coming to an end around sunset.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 57. Warmer on Tuesday than the past couple of days, with a few showers and scattered thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 59. Highs will warm to near to slightly above average today, with a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms in our forecast this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 47. Sunshine early will give way to mid 70s on Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms again today before a couple of drier days starting Wednesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Warm on Tuesday, with about a 50-50 chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Storms will be capable of 1" hail and 60 mph gusts.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. After a couple of cooler days since the weekend, the heat will begin to expand across the High Plains on Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible from late this afternoon into early this evening, mainly for areas close to I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. A bright and sunny morning will give way to increasing chances this afternoon and the potential for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A mild to warm Tuesday for the mountains of Southern Colorado, where showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Storms look to form just after the lunch hour, with heavy rain possible, as well as frequent lightning and small hail.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong ridge of high pressure will bring changes to our mid-week forecast. This will dry us out while also leading to some significant warming. Highs on the Plains will climb into the 90s and 100s, perhaps threatening some new heat records Thursday afternoon .

An incoming disturbance late this week will cool highs by around 5-10 degrees, with scattered thunderstorms also returning to our forecast on Friday and Saturday.



