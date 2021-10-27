More strong wind ahead for Southern Colorado on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Buckle up and hold onto your hats! We have a very active night of weather ahead for Southern Colorado, courtesy of a powerful cold front dropping south throughout the early evening hours. A High Wind Warning is effect until 3 am for most of Southern Colorado, 6 am for the far east Plains. Gusts of 50-60 mph will be possible along the I-25 corridor, with the strongest gusts of 60-70 mph possible over eastern El Paso County, and parts of Pueblo and Crowley counties.

The cold front has arrived and north winds behind it are fierce. Peak gusts over the Plains tonight could reach as high as 60-70 mph in some areas. #cowx pic.twitter.com/L7viQSCNf9 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) October 27, 2021

In addition to the wind, rain and snow will spread south this evening. A slushy 1-3" of snow of will be possible over the Palmer Divide and into Teller County. Given how warm it was earlier today, most accumulation should stay confined to grassy surfaces and rooftops.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 33; High: 58. Even as tonight's storm pulls away from Southern Colorado, strong winds are expected to remain in the forecast on the back side of the low. Peak gusts in the Pikes Peak Region could top 50-55 mph.

PUEBLO: Low: 34; High: 64. A windy and cooler day on Wednesday, with areas of blowing dust and peak wind gusts up near 50 mph.

CANON CITY: Low: 39; High: 62. Sunshine returns to Fremont County in spades on Wednesday, with comfortable temperatures expected, but more gusty winds across the region.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 25; High: 49. Whatever snow falls tonight could linger on grassy surfaces and on some cars until tomorrow morning. Sunshine should help to melt it pretty quickly by Wednesday afternoon as our weather turns sunny and windy.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. It's looking like another day of really strong winds across the Palmer Divide on Wednesday, with peak gusts as high as 50-55 mph.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. Windy and cooler on Wednesday, with the potential for blowing dust as wind gusts could top 50 mph in some areas.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. Sunny skies and gusty winds on Wednesday across the southern I-25 corridor, with the potential for high fire danger during the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Skies will clear out by Wednesday morning, leaving our mountains with a fresh coat of snow and some cold and blustery conditions by the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

After a cool and windy Wednesday, we'll see a warming trend take over late this week, which should last through Saturday. A big cool down is expected on Halloween, along with more gusty winds. Make sure that the kids have some layers on Sunday evening because it will be cold for trick-or-treating. Looking ahead to next week, the models are coming together a little better showing the potential for a much colder and snowier forecast for at least the first couple of days of November.

