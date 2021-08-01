Monsoon storms target the mountains on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

A short-lived break from the monsoon will continue throughout the overnight hours. Areas of smoke and haze have moved back into parts of Southern Colorado, and an Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until 10 pm. Overnight lows will be cool and pleasant, dropping down to the 40s and 50s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 55; High: 80. Warming back up on Monday, with a mix of sun and clouds returning to the forecast. A few passing showers will be possible by the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain should stay near the mountains.

PUEBLO: Low: 57; High: 87. After a soggy stretch of weather this past weekend, dry skies are expected to continue in Pueblo on Monday.

CANON CITY: Low: 59; High: 82. Warmer highs on Monday, and along with the warm-up will come a decent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms along this stretch of the Arkansas River Valley.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 48; High: 70. Mostly sunny skies early will give way to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms in Teller County, some of which could be on the heavy side.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Warmer than this past weekend, and although there's a return chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, the potential for heavy rain remains low on Monday.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Nice on Monday as highs will be warm, but below average for this time of the year. While rain is not expected, pay attention to the air quality as areas of smoke and haze are expected in some areas.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. Warmer highs on Monday, with the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the mountains on Monday due to potential for heavy rain and flash flooding. Not only will recent burn scars be at risk of flooding, but areas saturated by heavy rainfall the past couple of days may also experience some issues.

Extended Outlook:

The potential for more widespread precipitation returns to the forecast on Tuesday, possibly extending into Wednesday. Tuesday for now looks to be the wettest day of the next seven, with heavy rain and flooding possible once again along and near the I-25 corridor. After a below average start to the week, late-week trends point towards a hot and dry forecast by Thursday and Friday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter