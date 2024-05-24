Mild start to Memorial Day weekend, with a few showers possible this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

After the passage of a cold front last night, temperatures today will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s region-wide today, with the most noticeable cool down taking place over the eastern Plains.

Clouds will increase this afternoon, with a few high based showers possible in the foothills and mountains. A sprinkle or two will also be possible this afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region, but these should be very limited in nature due to drier air near the surface.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 43. Cooler by around 10 degrees from yesterday, with Friday morning's sunshine giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon and the possibility of a late day sprinkle or two.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 45. Dry and breezy today, with temperatures this afternoon warming comfortably into the middle 70s.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 48. Mild and breezy, with increasing clouds this afternoon after a bright and chilly morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 38. Clear and cold weather conditions this morning will give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon, along with the potential for a quick passing shower or thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. A crisp and clear start to our Friday will give way to a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Although rain chances will be very small this afternoon, most areas should stay dry.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. After warming into the 80s and 90s on Thursday, highs today on the Plains will be much more comfortable, topping out in the 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Breezy and comfortable today for the southern I-25 corridor, with sunshine this morning giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. We'll see a fairly quiet start to the holiday weekend in the mountains, with only a slight chance of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level today will hover around 10,000 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

A storm system crossing the northern Rockies on Saturday will bring a slight uptick in moisture to Colorado, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible here locally. A storm or two will also be possible Sunday afternoon, but these appear to be fairly limited in coverage. These quick passing showers shouldn't ruin any plans this weekend, but best to be mindful of the potential for a shower or storm each of the next few afternoons.

Memorial Day will be dry and warm, with our high in Colorado Springs topping out in the middle 70s. Further warming is expected towards the middle of next week as high pressure expands over the state.

