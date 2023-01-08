Mild and breezy Sunday, with spotty elevated fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

After a slightly cooler Saturday, more quiet weather can be expected for Southern Colorado for the overnight hours. Temperatures region-wide will be coldest in the mountains and mountain valleys, with 10s and 20s on tap for the lower elevations.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 19; High: 51; A little breezy at times Sunday, but otherwise a really nice end to the weekend, with a mild mix of sun and clouds expected for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 56; Teens Sunday morning will give way to a breezy and mild afternoon, with highs more in line with early March standards than early January.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 54; Other than some occasionally strong westerly breezes on Sunday, we're looking at a mild and gorgeous end to the weekend for Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 44; A cold Sunday morning will give way to a breezy afternoon, with westerly wind gusts up near 20-30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s; Strengthening southwest winds will bring us a breezy and warmer afternoon, with daytime highs on Sunday expected to climb into the middle to upper 40s.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; Away from the interstate, the wind shouldn't be that strong on Sunday, which is a good thing considering how dry the grasses are on the eastern Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10S/20s; High: 40S/50s; A warmer end to the weekend will come courtesy of some gusty afternoon winds along and near the southern I-25 corridor. With lowering humidity and gusts to 30 mph, fire danger levels in some areas will be elevated on Sunday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; A dry, but windy end to the weekend for the mountains of Southern Colorado, with 30-40 mph gusts possible during the late morning and afternoon hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will build into the state early this coming week, and this will help to deliver us a mild and mellow start to the work week. In fact, highs by Tuesday will warm into the lower 60s in some areas. Although most of the active weather will remain over California this weekend and early next week, a weak disturbance coming out of the mountains around the middle of the week will bring the potential for a rain-snow mix to parts of Southern Colorado from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Storm impacts appear pretty minimal at this point, but make sure to stay tuned for developments throughout the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.