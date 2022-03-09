Live Weather Blog: Arctic air and snow

An arctic blast slams into Southern Colorado Wednesday night, bringing snow and freezing temperatures to the region through Friday.

The cold air will come first, and temperatures will plummet during the afternoon. Snow will follow later in the afternoon and into the night, but the where and how much will vary based on the snow bands in the system.

The heaviest snow for the Pikes Peak Region will come Wednesday evening and overnight, with heavier and more consistent snow in the southern mountains and valleys.

[EMBED FORECAST VIDEO HERE]

[INSERT LINK TO MOST UPDATED FORECAST ARTICLE]

DIA flight cancellations and delays

Colorado Springs Airport flight cancellations and delays

Traffic Updates:

Weather Updates:

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our streaming channel available for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Resources:

