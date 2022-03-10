Heavy snow for portions of southern Colorado Thursday afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

For current weather updates on this winter storm see our weather blog.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 17; Low: 2. Light to moderate snow possible this afternoon, additional dusting to 1 inch of accumulation.

Pueblo forecast: High: 21; Low: 6. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 5 am Friday. Light snow is possible this afternoon with 1-2 inches of additional accumulation possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 20; Low: 6. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 5 am Friday. Light snow is possible this afternoon with 1-2 inches of additional accumulation possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 24; Low: -6. Light snow is possible today with a dusting up to 1 inch possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: teens; Low: negative single digits. Cold today with a chance of snow this afternoon, picking up an additional dusting to an inch.

Plains forecast: High: teens/20s; Low: single digits. Additional snow will be seen along and south of HWY 50 today. Las Animas and Baca counties may pick up an additional 2-4 inches. Counties along HWY 50 may see an additional dusting to an inch today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: teens/20s; Low: single digits. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Huerfano county including Walsenburg in effect until 5 am Friday. WINTER STORM WARNING for Western Las Animas County including Trinidad and the southern Sangre De Cristos until 5 am Friday. Additional snow from Thursday morning through Friday morning will be between 4-10 inches.

Mountains forecast: High: teens to 30s; Low: single digits/negative single digits. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the Wet Mountains and Custer county and the northern Sangre De Cristos until 5 am Friday. Additional snow accumulations between 3-10 inches.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday the sun returns and temperatures will rise to the 30s. Then for the weekend into early next week the 50s and 60s return with plenty of sunshine!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.