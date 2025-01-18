Live blog: tracking the bitter cold and snow in southern Colorado

Friday night's Forecast:

Snow showers will move south through southern Colorado overnight, with bands of heavy snow possible. Snow is already impacting El Paso and Teller Counties as of 6-7 p.m.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect now through Saturday at 8 pm. The heaviest snow will fall tonight through Saturday morning. Snow on Saturday afternoon will be hit-or-miss and lighter. Roads will be snow-covered or icy through the duration of the winter weather advisory.

You can find the latest forecast details here.

Expected snow totals through Saturday evening:

_____

LIVE Blog Updates:

9:00 pm | Road conditions

9:00 PM camera check: Roads are becoming snow covered in Teller County and between COS and Denver on I-25. The interstate is still looking good between COS and Pueblo. pic.twitter.com/a9BM0lA4yn — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) January 18, 2025

8:00 pm | Colorado Springs is on Crash Alert due to snowy road conditions.

With snow increasing across Colorado Springs, CSPD is now under Crash Alert status, meaning if there is an accident without injury and alcohol is not involved you can report it later online.

CSPD is now on Crash Alert (Cold Reporting) due to road conditions with more snow forecasted tonight. Please drive carefully. More info here:https://t.co/oZBQgFd1RO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 18, 2025

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream

Resources:

