Live Blog: Tracking severe weather in southern Colorado Friday

The First Alert 5 weather team are tracking expected severe thunderstorms across southern Colorado this afternoon and evening.

STORM DETAILS:

WHEN:

1 PM - 9 PM

MAIN CONCERNS:

-Large hail from 1-3" in diameter (Quarter - Large Apple).

-Strong wind gusts of 60-80 mph.

-Isolated tornadoes.

-Urban flooding and road closures.

ACTIONS:

Be prepared:

Stay weather aware, have a safe place to shelter in mind (inside a sturdy home or building).

Have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Plan on (potentially) needing to reschedule or re-time errands, outdoor exercise, dog walks (etc) while storms are moving through your area.

Expect road closures, isolated flooding, and debris on roads where the strongest storms move through.

LIVE BLOG:

1:45 PM | TORNADO WATCH

A Tornado Watch has been issued for southern Colorado:

KOAA Tornado Watch Friday in southern Colorado

The First Alert 5 team expect storms to continue developing and moving southeast throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Event Details:

After some pretty nasty storms on Thursday, we're expecting another round of thunderstorms to roll across Southern Colorado on Friday. Storms are expected to initiate as early as the lunch hour in the mountains, with some showers reaching the Pikes Peak Region between 12-1 PM. As storms move east into the Plains, the severe risk will grow as ingredients come together for severe and destructive hail and damaging wind gusts. Hail as big as 1-2" could pummel some on the I-25 corridor today, with hail as big as 1.5-3.0" on the eastern Plains.

Other threats may include 60-80 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes. Today's severe weather risk level occurs on average less than once per year along I-25 in southern Colorado, making today a good day to be weather aware.

Track this storm through the evening, including severe alerts, closures, and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

