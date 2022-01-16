Late weekend warming will continue into early next week

Tonight's Forecast:

A few passing clouds will drop into Southern Colorado from the north this evening, but no snowfall is expected. After a lot of snowmelt today, sub-freezing temperatures will return to the forecast tonight, with some areas of ice likely to form. Be careful out there on sidewalks and parking lots since some ice could be invisible to the naked eye. Overnight lows will be coldest in the mountains and mountain valleys, with single digits returning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 25; High: 56. In spite of a few more clouds in our forecast on Sunday, temperatures will continue to rebound across the Pikes Peak Region as we top out well into the 50s.

PUEBLO: Low: 19; High: 60. A nice dose of warming will help to push afternoon highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday, which is about 10-12 degrees above average.

CANON CITY: Low: 32; High: 61. How about a return to the lower 60s in mid-January? The good news is that if you like these warmer temperatures, I've got more mild weather ahead as we head into early next week.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 23; High: 48. We're looking at a gorgeous Sunday forecast for Teller County, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and above average highs.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s. Just a delightful day of weather for northern El Paso on Sunday, with more snowmelt expected as highs climb into the upper 40s and 50s.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s. Heavy layers for the early riser, but short sleeves and light layers for anyone out and about in the afternoon as daytime highs warm to the middle and upper 50s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s. A decent amount of warming should be enough to melt away more of Friday's snowfall across the southern I-25 corridor and Raton Mesa. Afternoon highs in some areas will climb well into the 50s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Overall, we're looking at a nice and pleasant Sunday in the mountains. West and northwest winds will be occasionally gusty, with 25-35 mph gusts for areas above treeline.

Extended Outlook:

High pressure will continue its dominance into early next week, with highs warmest Monday before cooling a couple of degrees Tuesday. For the Plains, we'll see 50s and 60s for daytime highs during this time, and little to no wind. Details surrounding the timing and exact impacts of a mid-week cold front are still not ironed out. At this point, a pretty big cool down is likely on Wednesday, along with some mountain snow. The Plains look to stay dry, but that could change as additional model data helps refine the forecast in the days ahead. Stay tuned.

