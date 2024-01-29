High clouds but nice today in southern Colorado, and a beautiful week ahead before a significant weekend storm

Today’s Forecast:

We're sunny side up today in southern Colorado - a truly fantastic start to the work week with our highs in the upper 50s to low 60s courtesy of high pressure over our area. High clouds will move in and out through the day, other than that, get outside!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 30.

Partly cloudy with a few high clouds rolling in and out. Fantastic overall though. North winds 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 26.

Mostly sunny with north winds at 10-15 mph. 60 in January! Hope that helps your Monday. Good day to grab a bite out for lunch?

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 32.

Partly cloudy and fantastic, with northwest winds at 10 mph turning SE this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 25.

Mostly sunny and a Top 10 day, north winds 10-15 mph. High clouds will roll in and out through the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Partly cloudy and nice with north winds 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

Mostly sunny with north winds at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 55/57; Low: 26/28.

Mostly sunny with northwest winds at 10 mph turning northeast during the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Partly cloudy with northwest winds at 10 mph turning east at 10 mph during the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A long-lasting ridge of high pressure keeps temperatures slowly climbing upward through most of the week, with mainly sunny skies. It'll be a very nice end to January.

Our next weather maker will be significant with this morning's data starting to converge on a Friday night to Sunday morning solution, bringing a blend of rain and snow. This system will not be particularly cold, meaning the rain/snow line will be elevation dependent. At the moment, if you're above 6500 feet in elevation, you should expect mainly snow. If you're in the downtown Springs, it'll be a mixed bag, but mainly snow on Saturday. If you're in the southern or eastern parts of our area, you'll see more rain than snow. Exact amounts and other impacts still need to be nailed down.

