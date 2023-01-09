Gorgeous start to the week ahead of some mid-week changes

Tonight's Forecast:

A weak disturbance coming out of Utah will bring breezy to gusty westerly winds to the mountains tonight as well as adjacent mountain valleys. The downslope wind component will keep overnight temperatures on the mild side of average for the I-25 corridor, with the coldest air once again expected for the high country.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 55; Mostly sunny and breezy, with a near repeat performance of today expected on Monday for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 60; Mid January or mid March!? Highs in the Steel City on Tuesday will be more in line with the middle of March than the middle of January.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 57; A mostly sunny, dry and breezy day, with afternoon wind gusts up near 20-30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 47; Overall, we're looking at very little change on Monday compared to what we saw today, with the main difference coming in the form of slightly stronger afternoon wind gusts.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; After a gorgeous weekend, we're looking at more beautiful weather to start the work week, with mostly sunny skies and above average highs.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s; For the middle of winter, it'll be tough to complain about the weather outside for the start of the week for the Plains of Colorado, with an even warmer day to come on Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; Another mild and windy day for the southern I-25 corridor, and along with the gusty downslope winds will come the potential for at least elevated fire weather conditions.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; Strong and gusty winds will continue to plague the mountains of Southern Colorado on Monday, with peak gusts ranging between 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday looks to be the warmest and windiest day of the week before a weak disturbance arrives on Wednesday. The storm will bring snow to the mountains Tuesday and Wednesday, with only a limited threat for rain and snow showers on the Plains during the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will cool to near seasonal averages from Wednesday to Thursday before another warm-up brings another stretch of tranquil weather and warmer than average temperatures as we cruise into the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.