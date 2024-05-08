Early freeze Wednesday morning followed by a cooler & breezy afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory will remain in effect until 8 am for El Paso County, with these freeze alerts also in effect for the Denver metro area and parts of northern Colorado. Thankfully with some leftover wind still blowing this morning, many weather sensors in the Colorado Springs metro area have managed to stay just above the freezing mark.

This afternoon we'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, with highs down around 3-6 degrees from Tuesday. A cold front tonight will increase clouds region-wide, but no precipitation is expected in our part of the state today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 35. A Frost Advisory will remain in effect in the Colorado Springs metro area until 8 am. This afternoon we'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon, with our high today down about 5 degrees from yesterday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 37. After a chilly morning, we'll see a mild and breezy afternoon, with our high today expected to climb into the upper 60s.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 39. Chilly temperatures this morning will give way to a breezy and cooler afternoon, with our high today topping out in the mid 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 27. A cold morning will give way to a chilly high of just 52 degrees today in Woodland Park. While we won't see any precipitation today, snow is expected here on Thursday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. It's been a cold start to our Wednesday and a lot less windy than earlier this week. For this afternoon, we'll be cool and breezy, with a high in the middle 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Moderate to strong NW'erly breezes can be expected this afternoon on the Plains, with gusts today up around 30-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. For the southern I-25 corridor, we're not quite done with the wind yet. Today's gusts will be around 35-40 mph, with the wind blowing from NW to SE.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. A chilly and breezy day for the high country on Wednesday. This will be followed by cold and snow on Thursday and Friday, with as much as 6-12" of accumulation through the end of the week.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a windy start to the work week, we're expecting some big changes to our weather pattern late this week. Rain showers will return to our forecast Thursday, with a chilly high of only 53 degrees in Colorado Springs and 60 degrees in Pueblo. A few snow flakes will be possible Thursday night and Friday morning in Monument, with snow likely during this time in Woodland Park, where a few inches of snow may fall.

Friday will remain chilly with scattered afternoon thunderstorms on the Plains. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s this weekend in Colorado Springs with a wetter couple of days likely, especially on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

