Cold & overcast through mid-week, with spotty snow showers each day

Tonight's Forecast:

The snow from earlier today is gone, but with lingering clouds still in place over Southern Colorado, we'll keep our skies on the partly to mostly cloudy side as we roll into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be colder tonight than last night, with negative lows and single digits in the high country, and teens for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 15; High: 32; Cold and windy on Tuesday, with gusts up near 30 mph during the day. By the afternoon, another weak disturbance will drop into Southern Colorado and while snow showers will generally favor the mountains, we also can't rule out a few late afternoon to evening flurries or snow showers in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 12; High: 36; Old Man Winter is sticking around Pueblo again on Tuesday, with a cold and breezy day for the Steel City. A weak disturbance may bring a few flurries to our forecast late in the day, with more snow possible on Wednesday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 18; High: 35; Tuesday's forecast will be cold, overcast and breezy for the Canon City area. Along with the cold, we can't rule out a few flurries or light snow showers during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 9; High: 25; Cold and breezy, with some occasional light snow showers during the day on Tuesday. Accumulations if any through Tuesday evening should remain under 1".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s; Tuesday will be a cold and windy one for northern El Paso County, with afternoon wind gusts up near 35 mph. On top of the blustery weather, we could see a few light snow showers during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Plains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s; A windy and cold day for the Plains on Tuesday, with snow not expected for areas east of I-25 through late Tuesday night.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; A blustery and cold day for the southern I-25 corridor, with the potential for some spotty snow showers and light accumulations for the late afternoon and evening hours.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s; High: 10s/20s; Much like the Plains, the mountains will see a cold and blustery day, with partly cloudy skies early giving way to some light snowfall by the afternoon and evening hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

After Tuesday's late round of flurries, another weak disturbance will move into Southern Colorado on Wednesday, with some additional light snow showers possible. Both storms combined won't provide much in the way of significant snowfall, but even just a little bit of snow can result in dangerous driving conditions on our roads.

Two more weak disturbances to go this week, one Tuesday and one on Wednesday. Combined, both storms will bring only light snow totals to most of Southern Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Ycyla0rYar — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) January 24, 2023

Dry skies will return late this week, along with a warmer, near seasonal forecast. Looking out towards the weekend...our next chance for snow could return by as early as Saturday evening as a powerful Arctic cold front looks to bring us the coldest air of the year late this weekend and early next week.



