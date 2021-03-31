Cold lingers Wednesday behind Tuesday's taste of winter

Tonight's Forecast:

We can't rule out additional snow showers tonight across Southern Colorado, but whatever else falls isn't expected to amount to much. As the storm clears out overnight, we'll be left with cold air in its wake. Wednesday's lows will drop down to the 10s and 20s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 17; High: 48. We'll start out Wednesday morning quite cold across the Pikes Peak Region so make sure to layer up as you head out the door. Sunshine will prevail during the day and that should help to warm us up in to the 40s by the afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 16; High: 54. Very cold air leftover behind Tuesday's storm, and you'll feel it most during the morning hours. Highs will be below average as well, only warming into the middle 50s.

CANON CITY: Low: 19; High: 53. Dry and chilly Wednesday morning, but with a nice afternoon to follow, we'll be basking in sunshine all across Fremont County.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 10; High: 41. A cold airmass will keep our weather on the chilly side for the last day of March. After a morning low in the 10s, afternoon highs will barely warm into the 40s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s; High: 40s. Cold on Wednesday across northern El Paso County. Even with plenty of sunshine, highs will only warm into the lower 40s.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 50s. No rain or snow in the forecast on Wednesday, but the chill remains behind Tuesday's unsettled weather.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Drying out Wednesday as we transition to some warmer weather late this week. Wednesday will be on the chilly side before we get that big hike in temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s. The snow will be long gone by Wednesday morning, but it will be cold as sunshine returns to the mountains. Highs will be chilly, with moderate breezes developing by the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

We can expect a nice warming trend beginning late this week. Highs will be around 15-20 degrees warmer by Thursday, with the warm-up lasting all the way through the weekend. Easter Sunday will be toasty for this time of the year as highs climb all the way into the 70s and 80s outside of the mountains.

