Cloudy, cold with snow showers Saturday

Today's Forecast:

Morning snow will lighten up around lunchtime. Another round of showers will develop this afternoon and evening, favoring I-25 and the mountains.

Additional snowfall expected today from about sunrise to this evening:#COwx pic.twitter.com/fuWuQsXmei — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) April 22, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 39; Low: 25. Snow showers in the morning and a mix of off-and-on snow showers through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 45; Low: 30. Light snow in the morning and isolated rain/snow mix possible in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 45; Low: 32. Light snow in the morning and scattered rain/snow mix in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 17. Snow showers are expected off and on today with an additional 1-2 inches.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 35; Low: 22. Snow showers are expected today with an additional 1-2 inches.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s/30s. Cloudy today with spotty snow showers in the morning and rain in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 43/48; Low: 25/25. Cloudy today with spotty snow showers with an inch or two of accumulation expected.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens/20s. Snow showers are expected today. Mountain passes over the continental divide will be hard to navigate with snow totals of around half a foot.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be the drier and warmer day of the weekend with temperatures returning to the 40s and 50s in the mountains and 50s to 60s in the plains. Monday begins warm with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms and rain showers across the region. More rain and snow showers remain in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday with chilly temperatures. This will be a good dose of moisture across the region, with precipitation totals between Monday and Wednesday from 0.50"-1.5".



