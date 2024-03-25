A quick-moving but intense round of snow and wind Sunday night

Tonight's Forecast:

A quick but intense storm moves through Colorado tonight. In the overnight hours, rain will transition over to snow as a potent cold front blows into the region.

Snow Alerts:

Winter storm warnings (pink), Winter Weather Advisories (purple), and Blizzard warnings (orange) are in effect until Monday, expiring from north to south during the day. Bursts of heavy snow Sunday night will create winter driving conditions.

Wind Alerts:

High Wind Warnings (yellow) and Blizzard Warnings (orange) are in effect until Monday morning or noon. Winds will frequently gust to 60 mph. Blowing snow will create whiteout conditions on the roads for those under the Blizzard Warning.

Snow totals through Monday:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 36;

HIGH WIND WARNING until 6 am Monday. Snow will come to an end Monday morning and the sky will remain mostly cloudy. Winds will gradually decrease during the day, but they will be blustery from the N at 20-30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 42;

HIGH WIND WARNING until 9 am Monday. Snow will come to an end late Monday morning or early afternoon. Winds will remain blustery from the N at 30-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 41;

Snow showers will come to an end by late Monday morning. Winds will decrease during the day and will be from the ENE at 5-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 11; High: 28;

WINTER STORM WARNING until 9 am Monday. Snow comes to an end in the late morning and the winds will remain blustery from the NNW at 15-20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 14; High: 28;

BLIZZARD WARNING until 9 am Monday. Snow will come to an end by the morning, but strong wind will create snow drifts and ground blizzard conditions after snow stops falling. Winds will gradually decrease after the blizzard warning expires, but remain blustery through the day from the N at 20-30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s;

HIGH WIND WARNING until noon Monday for southern Lincoln, Cheyenne, Crowley, and Otero counties. Snow showers will end from morning to mid-afternoon from north to south. Winds will remain strong from the N all day but gradually decrease after the high wind warning expires at noon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/21; High: 31/31;

WINTER STORM WARNING until noon Monday. Snow will come to an end by mid-day Monday. Winds will be blustery from the NNW at 15-25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 20s-40s;

WINTER STORM WARNING until noon Monday for the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains region. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for western Fremont and Chaffee counties until 6 am Monday. Snow will linger for the southern mountains until Monday evening and roads will remain icy or snow-covered over mountain passes.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

