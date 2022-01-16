A bit warm-up is in store for Colorado Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Sunday will be bright and mild with temperatures climbing 10-15 degrees above average. Winds will generally be light across the region.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 57; Low: 22. Sunny and mild on this Sunday with continued snowmelt.

PUEBLO: High: 58; Low: 19. A beautiful January day with lots of sun and light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 63; Low: 29. A very warm day with sunshine and a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 48; Low: 24. Continued snowmelt and thawing conditions with sunshine and a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Low 50s today with continued snowmelt and plenty of sunshine.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: teens/20s. Upper 50s with sunshine today and light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Upper 50s with a light breeze and sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Sunny from the mid 40s to the low 50s in mountain valleys with a mostly clear sky.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures on Monday will peak a 3-5 degrees warmer than today. Tuesday will be similar to today's temperatures. Then on Tuesday night, the next cold front moves in from the northeast, bringing clouds and a slight chance of snow to the plains. Temperatures will fall to the 30s Wednesday and Thursday. Seasonable temperatures in the 40s return Friday and into next weekend.

