USWNT — including 3 Coloradans — will play South Korea in Colorado this spring, U.S. Soccer announces

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The U.S. Women’s National Team, including players from Colorado, will play against the Republic of Korea (South Korea) in Colorado on June 1, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday.

The game is set for 3 p.m. MT on June 1 at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park, home of the Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids. A few days later, on June 4, they will play each other again in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP U.S. forward Mallory Swanson, of Colorado, celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

“We're elated to host the return of the U.S. Women’s National Team at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, offering our fans the chance to see the National Team ahead of the Olympics,” said Wayne Brant, Colorado Rapids chief business officer. "With a wealth of Coloradans gracing the team, hosting the U.S. Women's National Team holds profound significance for our state and something we’re eager to explore every year."

The USWNT has never lost a game at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park — their record for the eight games since their first match in 2008 is 7-0-1, U.S. Soccer said. In June 2016, the team tied Japan 3-3. They last played at the Commerce City field in June 2022 against Colombia, where they won 3-0. Sophia Smith of Windsor scored two goals in that game.

John Cowpland/AP United States' Sophia Smith, of Colorado, in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

The other two Coloradans who are regular call-ups on the team include captain Lindsey Horan of Golden and Mallory Swanson of Highlands Ranch.

The early June games will mark the first matches with Emma Hayes, the new USWNT head coach, at the helm.

Ryan Sun/AP United States midfielder Lindsey Horan, of Colorado, gestures after a CONCACAF Gold Cup women's soccer tournament match against Mexico, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

“It will be exciting for everyone to have Emma on board for the June games,” said U.S. interim head coach Twila Kilgore, who will move to the position of assistant coach. “We need as many quality games as we can get heading into the Olympics and Korea Republic will provide good tests. While we will be watching every game our players play in their club environments over the next three months, the matches in Colorado and Minnesota are the final international matches before the Olympic Team is chosen, so they will carry that extra edge.”

The presale for this match will begin on Wednesday and run through Friday morning. The public can purchase tickets here.

U.S. Soccer

The last time the Republic of Korea and the United States women played each other were two friendly games in October 2021, which ended in a 0-0 tie in Kansas City, Kansas, and a 6-0 win for the United States in St. Paul, Minnesota.

U.S. Soccer will announce the final two matches, both slotted for July before the team leaves for the 2024 Paris Olympics.