Stephanie Butzer joined the Denver7 team as a digital producer in June 2018.

She went to school at Elon University (N.C.), graduating with honors in 2014 with a degree in print/online journalism and creative writing. Out of college, she started working at a newspaper in High Point, North Carolina, where she reported on everything she could get her hands on, while also designing front pages, creating graphics and leading the online and social media charge. She earned multiple awards from the North Carolina Press Association and The Associated Press for her writing and photography.

As her interest grew in online journalism, she started looking for bigger opportunities and in June 2018 started her current position as a digital content producer at Denver7.

She married a fellow Elon grad, who's also in the journalism industry in Denver, in October 2018.

Stephanie loves living in a city where she can easily access the mountains for trail runs, hikes with her husband and dog, and spectacular backpacking adventures. When she’s not working, training for her next ultramarathon or making her way up to the summit of a 14er, she’s likely exploring Denver and the rest of our beautiful state (her bucket list is quite long).

