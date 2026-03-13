Watch the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Home Opener on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to enjoy them.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against Las Vegas Lights FC for the team's home opener at Weidner Field.

Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m.

Watch live below, or use these instructions to learn how to watch.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC

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