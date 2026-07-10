WATCH LIVE: Orange County Soccer Club hosts the Colorado Springs Switchbacks this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website so southern Coloradans can enjoy them.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will be on the road to take on the Orange County Soccer Club. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

Currently in the USL Group B Championship standings, the Switchbacks are in sixth place with 19 points (5-4-5). Orange County SC sits in first place in Group B with 28 points (7-7-2).

Watch the match live below, or use these instructions.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Orange County SC

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