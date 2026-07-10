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WATCH LIVE: Orange County Soccer Club hosts the Colorado Springs Switchbacks this Saturday

Orange County vs Switchbacks 1920x1080.jpg
KOAA
Orange County vs Switchbacks 1920x1080.jpg
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website so southern Coloradans can enjoy them.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will be on the road to take on the Orange County Soccer Club. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

Currently in the USL Group B Championship standings, the Switchbacks are in sixth place with 19 points (5-4-5). Orange County SC sits in first place in Group B with 28 points (7-7-2).

Watch the match live below, or use these instructions.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Orange County SC

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SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER