WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks to host Miami FC Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website so southern Coloradans can enjoy them.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will host Miami FC at Weidner Field at 7:00 p.m.

Currently in the USL Group B Championship standings, the Switchbacks are in eighth place with 19 points (5-4-5). Miami FC sits in first place in Group A with 21 points (5-6-5).

Watch the match live below, or use these instructions. For tickets, click here.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Miami FC

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